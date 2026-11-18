Telangana BJP spokesperson N.V. Subhash slammed the Bharat Summit 2026, alleging it was a ploy to relaunch Rahul Gandhi using public funds. The party also warned of massive protests if the Congress government fails to implement promised schemes.

BJP Criticizes Bharat Summit as Attempt to Relaunch Rahul Gandhi

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 18 (ANI): Telangana BJP chief spokesperson N.V. Subhash on Wednesday scathingly criticised the Bharat Summit 2026 in Hyderabad, alleging that the event is nothing more than an attempt to relaunch Rahul Gandhi on an international platform using the state's public exchequer. Speaking to ANI, N.V. Subhash emphasised that Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi should raise the country's issues in Parliament rather than before foreign media.

"Using Telangana's public exchequer, this summit was nothing but an attempt to launch and relaunch Rahul Gandhi on an international platform where anti-India voices were invited to defame our Constitution and democratic institutions. As Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi should raise issues in Parliament, not before foreign media..." said NV Subhash. Additionally, the Telangana BJP chief spokesperson claimed that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is eliminating welfare schemes and beneficiaries on one pretext or another just to save his position in the state. He further warned of a massive agitation by the BJP if the state government does not implement all six guarantees and promised schemes in the state.

"Three years after AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge released the manifesto with six guarantees and 420 promises on November 17, 2023, the Congress has cheated the people of Telangana. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is eliminating welfare schemes and beneficiaries on one pretext or another just to save his seat... With 24 months left for the 2028 Assembly elections, we demand that the government implement all promised schemes, or the BJP will launch a massive agitation," said NV Subhash.

Earlier, the two-day Bharat Summit was held on November 13 and 14 and brought more than 1,000 delegates from over 70 countries, including elected representatives, policymakers and intellectuals. The discussions covered global issues such as peace, economic development and international cooperation. Rahul Gandhi was among the Indian political leaders associated with the event and addressed its valedictory session. During the event, Rahul Gandhi alleged that democracy in India was "destroyed" in 2014 and questioned the electoral process. BJP leaders criticised his remarks and demanded an explanation from the Congress over the participation of certain international figures at the summit. Addressing the gathering, Gandhi claimed that the flow of large amounts of money into the political system had transformed the electoral landscape in 2014. He said the Opposition initially struggled to understand the developments but subsequently identified what he described as the destruction of democracy. The Congress leader also questioned the legitimacy of elections, claiming that 140 million people who voted in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections had been declared either non-existent voters or non-voters a few months ago. Gandhi made these remarks on the Summit's concluding day at the HICC Novotel venue in Hyderabad, alongside Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and delegates from around 70 countries. (ANI)