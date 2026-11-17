The CISF has signed a tripartite MoA with IRFC and NSL Services to construct prefabricated housing for 288 personnel at its Saket campus. This Rs 1.99 crore project aims to enhance living conditions and support for security staff.

CISF Partners with IRFC to Build Modern Barracks in Delhi Saket

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): In a significant step towards strengthening the welfare and living conditions of its personnel, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Tuesday signed a Tripartite Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with the Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) Foundation and NSL Services Ltd for the construction of modern prefabricated accommodation facilities.

The facility will be constructed at the CISF campus in Delhi's Saket, and the project, with a sanctioned financial outlay of approximately Rs 1.99 crore under the CSR initiative of IRFC, will provide accommodation for 288 CISF personnel. Under the project, six double-decker, prefabricated containerised barracks, each with a capacity of 48 personnel, will be constructed at the Saket campus. The project also includes two dedicated prefabricated toilet blocks with bathroom, toilet and washbasin facilities. The construction will be undertaken by NSL Services Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of NBCC (India) Limited, under the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. The project is scheduled for completion within 12 months of execution of the agreement.

On this occasion, DIG DMRC, Santosh Kumar Singh, stated, "CISF personnel perform round-the-clock security duties at critical national infrastructure, including airports, metro networks, industrial establishments, power plants, ports and other strategic installations. Their responsibilities require sustained alertness, discipline and operational readiness. Improved residential infrastructure, therefore, plays an important role in ensuring that personnel remain physically rested, mentally refreshed and prepared to discharge their duties effectively."

The project is particularly significant in the context of CISF's expanding security responsibilities and the need to continuously strengthen support infrastructure for its personnel. The project is also an example of effective institutional coordination between a Central Armed Police Force, a Central Public Sector Enterprise's CSR platform and a Government of India infrastructure organisation. While IRFC Foundation is providing the financial support under its Corporate Social Responsibility initiative, NSL Services Ltd will undertake the execution of the project, with CISF facilitating and monitoring its implementation. The initiative was materialised through the coordinated efforts of CISF Headquarters and the concerned stakeholders, reflecting the force's commitment to exploring innovative avenues for improving personnel welfare and infrastructure.