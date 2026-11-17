Kate Middleton caught attention with her elegant mint-green blazer during her Mumbai visit with Prince William. While the Princess of Wales kept it understated, William embraced Indian craftsmanship in a handwoven Nehru jacket

For her first public appearance in Mumbai on November 16, Kate Middleton chose a refreshing pastel combination that reflected her signature understated style. The Princess of Wales stepped out in a pistachio-green, double-breasted blazer paired with a simple white top and tailored white ankle-length trousers.

The blazer, identified as the Miller Dickey Blazer from American fashion label Veronica Beard, featured structured shoulders and a sharp silhouette. The soft green shade added a fresh daytime appeal without making the outfit look overly formal.

Kate completed her look with two-tone black-and-beige slingback flats from Camilla Elphick. She also accessorised with green amethyst jewellery from British designer Kiki McDonough, including delicate earrings and a matching pendant necklace.

The choice of comfortable flats was particularly suitable for the day's activities, which included meeting local children and participating in a friendly cricket session.

According to fashion reports, the blazer is priced at approximately Rs 58,000, while similar Alexander McQueen trousers are estimated to cost around Rs 75,000. These are indicative retail prices rather than confirmed prices of the exact outfit.

Prince William's Rs 17,500 Nehru Jacket Celebrates West Bengal's Handloom Craftsmanship

While Kate opted for an international designer label, Prince William used his Mumbai appearance to highlight Indian fashion and traditional craftsmanship.

The Prince of Wales wore a navy-blue, sleeveless Nehru-style jacket from Indian menswear label KARDO. He paired it with a crisp light-blue shirt, dark navy trousers and brown shoes, creating a relaxed yet sophisticated look.

The most interesting detail was the jacket's fabric. It was made using handloom cotton woven by artisans in West Bengal through the traditional extra-weft weaving technique. This method involves introducing additional threads into the fabric to create distinctive patterns and textures.

The garment reportedly carries a price tag of Rs 17,500. Its designer, Rikki Kher, explained that the idea was to create something that looked contemporary while showcasing the richness of Indian textile traditions.

The jacket was woven by artisans Netai Mana and Brojokishore Maity in Harali village, West Bengal, in collaboration with Glocal Weaves.

William's fashion choice also brought attention to the skilled craftspeople behind India's handloom industry. The jacket reportedly attracted considerable demand following his appearance, with the designer revealing that only one piece remained in stock.

Kate Middleton's 2016 Anita Dongre Dress To Her Latest Mumbai Appearance: A Decade Of Royal Fashion

Kate Middleton's latest Mumbai appearance also brought back memories of her previous India visit in April 2016, when her choice of an Indian designer created considerable excitement.

During an engagement at Mumbai's Oval Maidan, where she played cricket with Sachin Tendulkar and former cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar, Kate wore a pink-and-green printed outfit by celebrated Indian designer Anita Dongre.

The Mughal-inspired georgette creation came from Dongre's Spring/Summer 2016 collection, Love Notes. Interestingly, the original outfit featured a sharara and dupatta, but Kate's stylist Natasha Archer reworked it into a dress. Part of the dupatta was used as a belt to complete the look.

She paired the outfit with velvet wedges and traditional Indian earrings, giving the ensemble a distinctive Indian touch.

A decade later, her return to Mumbai has delivered another memorable fashion moment. While the Princess of Wales stayed loyal to her preference for elegant tailoring, Prince William's choice of a Bengal handloom jacket added a strong Indian connection to their coordinated appearance.

The couple are visiting India for the 2026 Earthshot Prize, with their three-day itinerary focusing on environmental innovation, sustainability and community engagement.