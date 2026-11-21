The Directorate of Punjab State Lotteries is holding the Dear 50 Jackal Saturday Weekly Lottery draw today in Ludhiana. Ticket holders have a chance to win the top jackpot of Rs 21 lakh for just a Rs 50 ticket. Official winning numbers will be released after the 6:30 PM draw.

The Directorate of Punjab State Lotteries will hold the weekly draw for the Punjab State Dear 50 Jackal Saturday Weekly Lottery today, November 21, 2026. Scheduled for 6:30 PM at the department’s Camp Office in Ludhiana, the Saturday draw gives ticket holders across Punjab and participating states a shot at a headline first prize of Rs 21 lakh.

Sold at Rs 50 per ticket, the Dear 50 Jackal Saturday scheme features seven prize brackets, rewarding a single top jackpot winner alongside hundreds of secondary cash prize holders. Official winning numbers will be updated below immediately after the evening gazette PDF is published on the state portal.

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Punjab State Dear 50 Jackal Saturday Weekly Lottery Details

Day & Date: Saturday, November 21, 2026

Draw Time & Location: 6:30 PM onwards at Ludhiana

Ticket Price: Rs 50

Top Jackpot: Rs 21,00,000 (Rs 21 Lakh)

Official Gazette Portal: punjabstatelotteries.gov.in

Punjab State Dear 50 Jackal Saturday Weekly Lottery: Prize Structure

1st Prize: Rs 21 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs 9000

3rd Prize: Rs 3000

4th Prize: Rs 2000

5th Prize: Rs 1000

6th Prize: Rs 500

7th Prize: Rs 100

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Official results are published immediately by the Punjab Government Gazette, therefore participants should check their tickets and claim prizes within 30 days. Keep your tickets secure until you cross-check every tier on punjabstatelotteries.gov.in, and play properly within your budget.