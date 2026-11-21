The Directorate of Punjab State Lotteries has announced the results for the Dear 50 Jackal Saturday Weekly Lottery. Participants can check their tickets against the official winning numbers to see if they won the Rs 21 Lakh top prize. Winners must claim their prizes within 30 days of the draw date.

The Directorate of Punjab State Lotteries has officially declared the results and winning number for the Punjab State Dear 50 Jackal Saturday Weekly Lottery draw held today.

Participants who purchased tickets for the Rs 50 weekly scheme can now verify their serial and ticket numbers against the official winning digits released by the department.

Also Read | Punjab State Dear 50 Jackal Saturday Weekly Lottery, November 21: Rs 21 Lakh Winner, Full Prize List And More

Punjab State Dear 50 Jackal Saturday Weekly Lottery: Winning Numbers

1st Prize: Rs 21 Lakh

D 76767

2nd Prize: Rs 9000

7166

3rd Prize: Rs 3000

3911, 7874

4th Prize: Rs 2000

4812, 6446, 6517, 7618, 9718

5th Prize: Rs 1000

5090, 5111, 5961, 8089, 8858

6th Prize: Rs 500

0785, 1243, 2518, 2925, 4221

7th Prize: Rs 100

How to Check and Claim Your Winnings?

To ensure accuracy, participants are advised to cross-check their physical tickets directly against the official result PDF published on the government portal.

Visit the official website: punjabstatelotteries.gov.in.

Navigate to the "Results" section on the homepage.

Locate and download the PDF for the "Dear 50 Jackal Saturday Weekly Lottery (21-11-2026)".

If your ticket number matches the winning number listed, you must claim the prize within 30 days of the draw date.

Also Read | Punjab State Friday Weekly Lottery Results, November 20: Dear 50 Colt Winning Numbers OUT! Check Rs 21 Lakh Winner