    Punjab SHOCKER! 55-year-old woman assaulted, paraded semi-naked by son's in-laws in Tarn Taran

    A 55-year-old woman was allegedly assaulted and paraded semi-naked in Valtoha village of Tarn Taran in Punjab by her son's in-laws. The police have booked a case against five people.

    First Published Apr 6, 2024, 3:16 PM IST

    In a shocking incident, a 55-year-old woman was assaulted and allegedly paraded semi-naked in Valtoha village in Tarn Taran of Punjab by her son's in-laws after he married against the desires of the bride's parents. On Friday, a supposedly recorded video of the victim being paraded surfaced on social media.

    The incident took place on March 31, just a few days after the victim's son eloped with a woman and married her against her family's wishes, according to the police.

    The woman filed a complaint alleging that her son's in-laws attacked and tore off her clothes while she was alone at home. The victim alleged that they paraded her semi-naked in the village.

    According to police, out of the five individuals who have been booked in this case, three were identified as Kulwinder Kaur Mani, Sharanjit Singh Shanni, and Gurcharan Singh.

    Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered on April 3 under the Indian Penal Code sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 354D (stalking), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 149 (unlawful assembly).
     

