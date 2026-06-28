BJP Punjab President Kewal Singh Dhillon launched a sharp attack on the AAP govt, alleging its 'power-surplus Punjab' claims are exposed by ongoing power shortages and farmer protests over erratic supply during the paddy transplantation season.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Punjab President Kewal Singh Dhillon on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, alleging that its claims of a "power-surplus Punjab" have been completely exposed amid ongoing power shortages and farmer protests across the State.

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Farmers' Plight and Protests

Dhillon said that widespread protests by farmers over prolonged and erratic power cuts, especially during the crucial paddy transplantation season, have "shattered" Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's repeated claims of providing "eight hours of uninterrupted power supply" to the farming community. He alleged that the gap between government advertisements and ground reality has now become starkly visible.

Aiming at the state administration, the BJP leader said that farmers are being forced to rely on expensive diesel generators due to irregular electricity supply, which has significantly increased their cultivation costs. He claimed that sit-ins and demonstrations outside power grids across Punjab reflect the "deepening crisis" in the power sector and the alleged failure of the AAP government's planning.

Dhillon further recalled that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had earlier promised to free farmers from sleepless nights spent waiting for electricity for irrigation purposes. However, he alleged that the situation on the ground remains unchanged, with power shortages persisting both during day and night hours. He added that standing paddy crops are under threat due to inadequate water supply linked to erratic electricity availability, while farmers preparing for fresh transplantation are also facing difficulties.

He also said that farmers across various parts of Punjab are staging protests, gheraoing power stations and grids, and in several instances blocking roads in protest against the shortage of electricity. Dhillon questioned that if the government's arrangements were truly effective, why are farmers being forced to protest on the streets instead of working in their fields?

AAP Government 'Preoccupied with Advertisements'

The BJP leader alleged that the AAP government is "preoccupied with advertisements, social media optics, and manufactured narratives" while farmers continue to struggle with shortages of electricity, water, and administrative support. He asserted that farmers will not forget what he termed the government's failure and will hold it accountable in the future.

'Grim Ground Reality'

Dhillon reiterated that the Mann government's claim of a "power-surplus Punjab" stands "thoroughly exposed," adding that the Chief Minister must move beyond "stage-managed rhetoric" and address the "grim ground reality" faced by farmers across the state. (ANI)