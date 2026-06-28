Manickam Tagore, the newly-appointed Tamil Nadu Congress chief, said the party will work with alliance partner TVK and Chief Minister Vijay. He stated the primary agenda is to win all 40 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in 2029.

Newly-appointed Tamil Nadu Congress chief Manickam Tagore has said that the party unit will work with alliance partner TVK and Chief Minister Vijay to strengthen the alliance at the grassroots and the primary agenda is to win all 40 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the next Lok Sabha polls.

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Focus on 2029 Lok Sabha Polls

Talking with ANI, Manickam Tagore, MP, termed his task as challenging and said the party will work towards forming an INDIA bloc government in Delhi in the 2029 Lok Sabha polls. "I thank Congress President Kharge-ji, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, and Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi for entrusting me with the responsibility of Tamil Nadu Congress President; this is a highly challenging task. We must work together, our new alliance partner, TVK, and Chief Minister Vijay to ensure the alliance achieves victory at the grassroots level and garners greater support," he said.

"The parliamentary elections are scheduled for 2029. Our primary agenda for these elections will be to win all 40 seats in Tamil Nadu (and Puducherry). The alliance comprising TVK, Congress, the Left parties, and VCK is a very strong coalition in the state, and we hope that more parties will join it... We will work towards winning more parliamentary seats and forming a secular government in Delhi-- an INDIA alliance government."

Shift in State's Political Dynamics

Manickam Tagore was appointed Tamil Nadu Congress chief on Saturday. The political scenario in Tamil Nadu has seen changes after TVK emerged as single-largest party in assembly polls. TVK is leading the government in the state with Congress a constituent of the ruling coalition.

The Congress had been an ally of DMK before it joined hands with TVK. (ANI)