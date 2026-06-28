BJP chief Nitin Nabin inaugurated 9 party offices in Telangana, vowing to expand organisational strength. He rejected 'outsider' claims, attacked the Congress government, and urged workers to prepare for upcoming municipal corporation elections.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin on Sunday virtually inaugurated nine district party offices from the BJP's Rangareddy district office in Hyderabad and asserted that the party is committed to expanding its organisational strength across Telangana.

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Strengthening Grassroots Network

Addressing party workers and leaders, Nabin said the newly inaugurated offices would serve as centres to strengthen the BJP's ideology and organisational network at the grassroots level. "This is a place to take a resolution, where we want to take the thoughts of our Bharatiya Janata Party forward," Nabin said, while paying tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel for integrating the Hyderabad region into the Indian Union.

BJP Rejects 'Outsider' Tag

Highlighting the BJP's historical presence in Telangana, Nabin rejected claims that the party was an "outsider" in the state. "In 1984, when the Bharatiya Janata Party had only two MPs, one of them was from the Telangana region," he said, crediting party workers for sustaining the organisation through years of struggle.

Expressing confidence in the party's growth, he said the BJP would continue expanding its reach across every village, town and neighbourhood of Telangana. "The day is not far when there will be a complete atmosphere of saffron in Telangana too, and the lotus of the Bharatiya Janata Party will bloom," he said.

Attack on Congress Government

Launching a sharp attack on the Congress government in the state, Nabin alleged that those who had used power for personal gain would face a determined struggle from BJP workers. "The BJP worker will be ready to uproot the government here by struggling on the streets," he said.

Calling politics a mission of service and sacrifice, Nabin urged party workers to prepare for the upcoming Municipal Corporation elections with full dedication while working towards establishing a "double-engine government" in Telangana.

Nabin on 'Mann Ki Baat'

Meanwhile, Nabin also listened to the 135th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio programme "Mann Ki Baat" in Delhi. He described the programme as a unique platform that showcases inspiring stories of public participation and encourages citizens to contribute towards nation-building.