The results for the Nagaland State Lottery's Dear Spark Sunday weekly draw on June 28, 2026, have been announced. The draw featured a grand prize of Rs 1 crore, along with several other prize tiers, including second, third, fourth, and fifth.

Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Sunday Result Today 6 PM: Check Rs 1 Crore Winner? Full List Here

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Wed Meta Title: Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Sunday Result Today 1 PM: Who Won Rs 1 Crore? Full List Here

The much-awaited Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Sunday weekly lottery results for June 28, 2026, have officially been announced. Thousands of participants across the country were eagerly waiting for the winning numbers, with the weekly draw offering a bumper first prize of Rs 1 crore.

According to the officially released results, ticket number 83E 87731 has won the coveted first prize worth Rs 1 crore. The draw was conducted under the Dear Government Lotteries banner and attracted massive participation from lottery buyers hoping to secure life-changing prize money.

Apart from the grand jackpot, several other winners secured prizes across multiple categories, including the second, third, fourth and fifth prizes. The results quickly gained attention among lottery enthusiasts searching online for the complete winners list and prize numbers.

Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Sunday Winning Numbers

1st Prize – Rs 1 Crore: 83E 87731

Consolation Prize – Rs 1,000: 87731 (All remaining series of 1st prize number)

2nd Prize – Rs 10,000: 13425, 16470, 22233, 23711, 37000, 42593, 56054, 58407, 70936, 98367

3rd Prize – Rs 500: 0806, 2294, 2352, 2795, 4630, 6023, 7081, 7140, 7340, 8455

4th Prize – Rs 250: 2161, 5069, 5071, 5568, 5671, 5680, 6382, 6850, 8795, 9156

5th Prize – Rs 120: 0018, 0256, 0272, 0300, 0538, 0568, 0629, 0648, 0838, 1023, 1061, 1106, 1479, 1550, 1574, 1624, 1653, 1709, 1848, 2072, 2237, 2240, 2461, 2683, 2760, 2909, 3051, 3207, 3357, 3463, 3477, 3511, 3577, 3755, 3779, 3790, 3837, 3896, 3934, 4171, 4202, 4374, 4534, 4537, 4698, 4858, 4879, 4891, 4965, 5380, 5521, 5563, 5578, 5584, 5898, 5962, 6122, 6158, 6320, 6427, 6511, 6661, 6738, 6771, 6800, 6911, 7021, 7048, 7091, 7413, 7418, 7511, 7858, 7878, 7892, 8092, 8226, 8302, 8437, 8603, 8605, 8725, 8811, 8819, 9004, 9214, 9270, 9296, 9352, 9484, 9518, 9580, 9594, 9673, 9674, 9681, 9710, 9725, 9834, 9996

Results from the uploaded Dear Star Sunday Weekly Lottery sheet dated June 28, 2026.

Lottery officials have advised winners to carefully verify ticket numbers with official government lottery publications before claiming prizes. Winners must also submit original tickets along with valid identity proof and required documents within the stipulated claim period.

The Dear Lottery draws continue to remain popular among participants because of their frequent prize announcements and attractive jackpot rewards.