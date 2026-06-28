The probe into the alleged Ram Mandir donation scam in Ayodhya has intensified, with police visiting an accused's residence. Trustees Champat Rai and Anil Mishra have resigned, and an FIR has been filed over the alleged embezzlement of Rs 7-7.5 crore.

Police Investigation Underway in Ayodhya

The investigation into the alleged embezzlement of Ram Mandir donations intensified on Sunday as a police team reached the residence of Avinash Shukla, one of the accused in Ayodhya.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

A team led by Circle Officer (CO) Ashutosh Kumar, the official currently heading the investigation, arrived at Shukla's residence in Ayodhya to conduct inquiries and gather evidence. The senior police official was later seen leaving the premises.

Speaking to the media regarding the development, Abhishek Shukla, the brother of the accused, stated that the family would not support anyone found to be involved in the misappropriation of temple funds. "The investigation is underway. If he has committed any crime, he'll go to jail. Whoever it is, whoever has committed a crime, will be punished. We cannot stand with those who are involved in this case," Abhishek Shukla said.

Trustees Resign, FIR Filed

On Friday, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust General Secretary Champat Rai and member trustee Anil Mishra resigned, taking moral responsibility for the alleged embezzlement of Ram Mandir donations.

The developments came after a First Information Report was registered on the alleged embezzlement of donations received at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The case has been filed under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 306, 316(5), 317(4), 317(5), 61 and 3(5), on the directions of the Uttar Pradesh government. Those who have been named in the FIR are: Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Avinash Shukla, Tinnu Yadav, Manish Yadav and others.

This comes after allegations were made by former SP MLA from Ayodhya, Pawan Pandey, who claimed that between Rs 7 crore and Rs 7.5 crore in donations were misappropriated from the Ram Mandir.