A trainee pilot was injured at Kanpur's Chakeri Airport after being hit by the running propeller of a training aircraft post-landing. The DGCA said the instructor has been grounded and an investigation has been launched into the incident.

A trainee pilot sustained injuries after being struck by the running propeller of a training aircraft at Kanpur's Chakeri Airport during a night instructional flying session on June 26, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said.

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According to the DGCA, the Garg Aviation Flight Training Organisation's twin-engine Tecnam P2006T aircraft (VT-NBV) was engaged in night instructional flying with a flight instructor and a cadet on board.

The incident occurred after the aircraft landed, when the trainee pilot deboarded while the engine was still running and was hit by the rotating propeller, sustaining injuries to her back.

She is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kanpur.

DGCA Launches Investigation

The DGCA said the instructor involved in the incident has been removed from flying training duties pending the outcome of the investigation.

The regulator further stated that the aircraft involved in the occurrence will not be operated until the completion of the probe.

The DGCA has initiated an investigation into the incident.