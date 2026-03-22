Punjab's Anti-Narcotics Task Force and BSF busted a Pakistan-linked drug smuggling module. The joint operation led to three arrests, the recovery of 24.5 kg heroin, ₹21 lakh in drug money, and a drone used for smuggling.

In a major breakthrough, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force Punjab, in a joint operation with the Border Security Force (BSF), busted a cross-border smuggling module, apprehended three masterminds, and recovered 24.5 kg of heroin along with ₹21 lakh in drug money. According to an X post of DGP Punjab Police, Preliminary investigations reveal links with Pakistan-based handlers.

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Cross-Border Smuggling Module Busted

In an X post, Director General of Police, Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, IPS, in a statement, said, "In the ongoing war against drugs by the Punjab Government, a major success has been achieved. In an ongoing joint operation, Punjab Police's Anti-Narcotics Task Force and Border Security Force have busted a narcotics module with a Pakistan link. So far, 24.5 kg of heroin and 21 lakh drug money have been recovered, and three arrests have been made."

The arrested persons have been identified as Jagjeet Singh alias Rana, resident of village Nurwal; Manpreet Singh alias Preet, resident of village Oulakh Khurd; and Roshan Singh of village Dhopsari, all from Amritsar district, officials said.

According to IPS Yadav, a drone was also recovered. "This intelligence-based operation was conducted in two stages. BSF and Punjab Police jointly conducted an intelligence-based operation a few days ago, nabbing a drone and recovering 12 kg of heroin. Following this, forensic analysis of the drone was conducted at the BSF lab, and through technical data, these arrests were made," he added.

Government Vows Zero Tolerance

On Saturday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said the state government has zero tolerance for drugs and addiction, stating that over 10,000 smugglers have been arrested so far and their properties have been confiscated.

Speaking to reporters, CM Mann said discussions were being held on law and order and the Punjab Police's work towards the 'Yudh Nasheyan Virudh' (War Against Drugs) campaign. He said the government has zero tolerance for drugs and addiction, whether they are a party member, an official, or in any high position. Those found involved in these activities will be punished accordingly.

"We will discuss law and order and how the Punjab Police is working towards the 'Yudh Nasheyan Virudh' campaign. The Punjab government has zero tolerance for drugs and addiction, whether they are a party member, an official, or in any high position. Anyone involved in these activities will be punished accordingly. Charity begins at home. We must make Punjab free from these and healthy again. We have arrested over 10,000 smugglers so far. We have also confiscated the property of drug smugglers," Mann said.

The Chief Minister said Punjab Police works not just for Punjab but for the entire country, as it works on the front lines with the BSF on the border with Pakistan. (ANI)