The Akal Takht has given the Punjab Govt a one-month deadline to amend the anti-sacrilege law. Sikh MLAs and ministers, summoned by the temporal authority, appeared before it and consented to make the required changes to the legislation.

The Punjab Government has been given one month by the Akal Takht to re-amend the Jagat Jyot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkaar (Amendment) Act, 2026, in accordance with Sikh sentiments.

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All Sikh MLAs and Cabinet Ministers of Punjab appeared before Sri Akal Takht Sahib after they were summoned over the anti-sacrilege law. During the gathering at Sri Akal Takht Sahib, all the Sikh MLAs and Cabinet Ministers present agreed to amend the legislation in line with Sikh sentiments. Following the congregation, they expressed their consent to make changes to the amendment.

In response to the five calls made during the proceedings, all the MLAs and ministers agreed to re-amend the Jagat Jyot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkaar (Amendment) Act, 2026, in accordance with Sikh sentiments. On Sunday, Punjab CM Mann announced that all AAP MLAs would appear before the Akal Takht, emphasising that the temporal authority stands supreme for him.

Details of the Anti-Sacrilege Law

The Akal Takht has sought an explanation for how a law concerning Sikh religious affairs was passed without consultation. The Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026, was passed unanimously by the Punjab Assembly on April 13.

Amending the 2008 Principal Act, the new law provides for a term that may extend to life imprisonment for criminal conspiracy in an offence of sacrilege of the Saroop(s) of Guru Granth Sahib with the intention to disrupt peace or communal harmony and a fine between Rs 5 and 20 lakh. It provides for a term up to 20 years for an offence of sacrilege, with a fine of Rs 2 to 10 lakh. For an offence in the Act, except the offence of sacrilege, the perpetrator shall be punished with imprisonment for a term, which may extend to five years and with a fine of up to Rs 10 lakh.

The main objective of the legislation was to provide for the punishment of life imprisonment for acts of sacrilege. The law also asks the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee to maintain a Central Register containing details with regard to the record of printing, storage, distribution, and supply of the Saroops of Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib. The register shall contain a unique identification number of each Saroop, date of printing and publication, date and place of supply, place of storage and the name and address of the custodian. Defining the duties of a custodian, it asks them to ensure safe custody, protection from damage, misuse, or loss in any manner and observance of Sikh Rehat Maryada; and immediate reporting of any incident involving damage, disappearance, or suspected sacrilege to the concerned police and management authorities.

Political Context and Previous Attempts

In 2025, the AAP government brought the Punjab Prevention of Offences against Holy Scriptures Bill, 2025, which was later sent to a Select Committee. There have been several attempts to include life imprisonment for the offence of sacrilege, including the Bills brought in by the BJP-Akali Dal coalition government and the Congress government in Punjab. The development comes ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, where the ruling Aam Aadmi Party is expected to seek to retain power in the state after losing Delhi. (ANI)