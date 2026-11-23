The Punjab State Dear 50 Ranger Sunday Weekly Lottery result for November 22, 2026, has been announced, with a lucky ticket holder winning the first prize of Rs 21 lakh.

A fortunate ticket winner will receive the first reward of Rs 21 lakh in the Punjab State Dear 50 Ranger Sunday Weekly Lottery for November 22, 2026. 30833 is the jackpot-winning ticket number.

The weekly lottery, also called Dear 50 Ranger Sunday, provides several reward categories, and tickets cost Rs 50. The official Camp Office in Ludhiana, Punjab, hosted the draw. To determine whether they have won a reward, participants who bought tickets for the November 22 draw can now compare their numbers with the announced results.

Punjab Dear 50 Ranger Lottery Winning Numbers for November 22, 2026

The Punjab State Dear 50 Ranger Sunday Lottery results for November 22 are broken out by prize:

Many four-digit numbersqualify for the seventh prize category. To find all of the winning numbers, participants need review the whole published result sheet.

How Can I View the Results of the Punjab State Lottery?

To confirm their outcomes, lottery ticket holders can take the following actions:

Go to the Punjab State Lottery's official website.

Look for the November 22, 2026, Dear 50 Ranger Sunday results.

You can download or read the official result PDF.

Compare the winning numbers with the series and ticket number that are printed on your ticket.

Before submitting a claim, check the relevant reward category.

What Should Winners of the Lottery Do?

Compare the winning numbers with the official Punjab State Lottery result notice, and save your original lottery tickets. Additionally, they must submit the necessary paperwork by the deadline and follow the established claim procedure.

Participants in the Dear 50 Ranger Sunday lottery can win prizes ranging from Rs 100 to the Rs 21 lakh jackpot through a number of reward categories.

Before making any claims, participants are urged to confirm any results with the official lottery authorities.