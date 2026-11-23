BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has accused Rahul Gandhi of being anti-women regarding the Women's Reservation Bill. Meanwhile, Congress leaders claim the BJP is using aggressive tactics to secure a parliamentary majority for the proposed Delimitation Bill.

Kangana Ranaut Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Women Reservation Bill Stance

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on Monday launched a sharp attack on Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, over his stance on the Women's Reservation Bill, accusing him of being "anti-women" and alleging that he does not want women to have representation in Parliament equal to that of men. Speaking to ANI in Agra, Ranaut said, "If Rahul Gandhi was not anti-women, he would have allowed this bill to be introduced. Rahul Gandhi does not want the number of women in Parliament to equal the number of men." Their remarks come amid the ongoing political debate over women's reservation and the proposed delimitation exercise, with the implementation of the 33 per cent quota for women in the Lok Sabha and state Legislative Assemblies linked to a census and a subsequent delimitation exercise.

Allegations and Parliamentary Debate

Meanwhile, Congress leader Raashid Alvi on Sunday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would secure the required two-thirds majority to pass the Delimitation Bill "by hook or by crook", claiming that the ruling party was attempting to win over MPs from Opposition parties. Speaking to ANI, Alvi claimed that the BJP was trying to garner support from MPs belonging to the Trinamool Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Shiv Sena and Sharad Pawar's faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). "I think the BJP will get this done by hook or by crook. They have broken away 20 MPs from Mamata Banerjee's party. If they manage to win over the DMK, it has 22 MPs. They have already broken away seven to eight MPs from Shiv Sena. Sharad Pawar's party is also likely to support them, as his daughter has already made a statement to that effect. This would take them to the two-thirds majority mark," he said.

The proposed Delimitation Bill aims to increase the number of Lok Sabha seats to 850. The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the BJP, maintains that delimitation is a constitutional necessity to reflect new census data and facilitate the implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha. However, the opposition INDIA bloc, led by the Congress, has demanded the immediate implementation of 33 per cent women's reservation in the existing 543-member Lok Sabha and opposed linking it to the delimitation exercise. The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, was introduced in the Lok Sabha on April 16 to expand the strength of the Lower House to 850 seats and expedite the implementation of the Women's Reservation Bill passed in 2023. However, the Bill failed to secure the constitutionally required special two-thirds majority of members present and voting in Parliament and was consequently not passed.