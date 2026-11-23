A young man was allegedly hacked to death in Madurai, prompting political criticism of the state's law and order. Meanwhile, police arrested six suspects for a separate double murder case involving two minors in Tiruchirappalli district.

Madurai Man Hacked to Death Sparking Outcry Over Law and Order

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 23 (ANI): A young man named Santhosh was allegedly hacked to death in Madurai after a group of assailants broke down the door of his house. Reacting to the incident, a political leader criticised the TVK government over the law and order situation in Tamil Nadu, alleging that criminal activities were continuing across the state. The leader questioned how long the government would continue attributing murder cases to personal disputes while incidents of violence continued to be reported.

Earlier, six persons have been arrested in connection with the murder of two minor boys near Samayapuram in Tiruchirappalli district on Diwali. Police opened fire at one of the accused after he allegedly attempted to attack police personnel while being taken to recover the weapons used in the crime. According to police, on November 8, two boys, identified as Veera Rahul and Vishal, along with six of their friends, visited Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan Medical College Hospital to meet their friend Vignesh, who was undergoing treatment after suffering burn injuries while bursting firecrackers. Later, when they reached a location around 80 metres from the hospital, an argument reportedly broke out among them. During the altercation, six persons allegedly attacked Rahul and Vishal, resulting in their deaths. Based on a complaint lodged by Rahul's brother, a case was registered at the Samayapuram police station, and an investigation was launched. Based on CCTV footage, technical evidence and inquiries with witnesses, police arrested six persons identified as Keni Vins, Karanishan, Saravanan, Sivaneshan, Kirubakaran and Hariharan. During the investigation, police found that a personal enmity between the deceased Rahul and accused Keni, reportedly linked to their acquaintance with a minor girl, could have been a possible motive behind the murders. However, police are continuing their investigation to establish the exact motive. Police took accused Sivaneshan to recover the weapons allegedly used in the murder. During the operation, he allegedly hurled stones at police personnel and attempted to attack them with a weapon that he had concealed. Despite police warnings, he allegedly continued his attempt to attack the personnel. To prevent the attack, Inspector Gunasekaran opened fire at him. The bullet hit Sivaneshan's left knee, leaving him injured. Both the injured police personnel and Sivaneshan were immediately taken to Srirangam Government Hospital and were later shifted to Tiruchirappalli Government Hospital for further treatment. Tiruchirappalli District Police said that further investigation into the incident was underway and that all legal procedures were being followed.