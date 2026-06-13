The Punjab State Weekly Lottery result for 13 June 2026 is out! The draw was held at 5 PM today. Find out who won the ₹15 lakh first prize and check the full list of winning numbers right here.

Punjab Weekly Lottery Result, 13 June 2026: Good news for everyone waiting for the Punjab Weekly Lottery result! The draw for the Punjab State Dear 50 Jackal Saturday Weekly Lottery was officially held today, 13 June 2026, at 5 PM.

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After the Punjab weekly lottery draw was completed, the list of winning numbers was also released. Now, ticket holders can easily check if they have won a prize by matching their ticket number. From the first prize winner to other categories, check the full list for the Punjab State Dear 50 Jackal Saturday Weekly Lottery result below.

Check the Punjab State Dear 50 Jackal Saturday Weekly Lottery Result List Here

(The list of winning lottery numbers is being updated.)

You can also check the list of winning lottery numbers at the link below

Full List of Punjab State Dear 50 Jackal Saturday Lottery Result 2026

The complete list of all winning numbers from today's draw has been released. People who bought a ticket for this lottery can check their ticket number against the result list. If your number is on the winners' list, you can claim your prize according to the official procedure.

Thousands of people buy the Punjab Weekly Lottery ticket every week

The Punjab Weekly Lottery is one of the state's most popular lottery schemes. A large number of people participate every week because it offers a chance to win a big prize for a small price. The draw is conducted under the supervision of the state lottery department, which keeps the entire process transparent and trustworthy.

It's not just the jackpot, there are many other prizes too

The Punjab Weekly Lottery doesn't just offer a first prize; there are prizes in several other categories as well. This is why more people have a chance to win. Check the full list of prizes below:

First Prize - ₹15 lakh

Second Prize - ₹9,000

Third Prize - ₹4,000

Fourth Prize - ₹2,000

Fifth Prize - ₹1,000

Sixth Prize - ₹500

Seventh Prize - ₹100

Punjab Weekly Lottery Price: How much does a Punjab State Weekly Lottery ticket cost?

A single ticket for the Punjab State Weekly Lottery is available for just ₹50. Interested people can buy tickets from authorised lottery vendors. The low price and the chance of winning a big prize make this lottery very popular among the public.

Here's how to check your Punjab Weekly Lottery result

Open the winners' list that has been released.

Look at your ticket number carefully.

Match it with the numbers given in the result list.

If your number is on the winners' list, claim your prize as per the rules.

(Note: This article is for informational purposes only. This website does not support any kind of gambling activity.)