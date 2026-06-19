The results for the Punjab State Weekly Lottery for Friday, 19 June 2026, are now live! The draw was held at 5 PM. Find out who won the massive first prize of ₹15 lakh and check the complete list of winning numbers right here.

Punjab Weekly Lottery Result Today: The results for Punjab's weekly lottery are out. The draw took place on Friday, 19 June 2026, at 5 PM. This week's draw was for the Punjab State Dear 50 Colt Friday Weekly Lottery. The full list of winning ticket numbers has also been released.

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If you bought a ticket for this week's draw, you can now match your number with the winners' list to see if you've won a prize. Everyone's always most excited about the first prize, which is worth lakhs of rupees. So, let's see which lucky number hit the jackpot today. You can find the Punjab weekly lottery results here.

Punjab Weekly Lottery Winners List Today:

Punjab Weekly Lottery Prize Structure

In the Punjab Weekly Lottery, prizes are given out in several categories, not just to one winner. Here's the prize money breakdown:

First Prize: Rs 15 Lakh - ED 7138

Second Prize: Rs 9,000 - 7138

Third Prize: Rs 4,000 - 0405

Fourth Prize: Rs 2,000 - 1235, 1374

Fifth Prize: Rs 1,000 - 0341, 1012, 1759, 3085, 7532

Sixth Prize: Rs 500 - 2659, 5649, 6715, 8725, 8850

Seventh Prize: Rs 100 - 1431, 1641, 6168, 8561, 9403

Eighth Prize: Rs 100 - 0032, 0037, 0048, 0077, 0083, 0096, 0097, 0099, 0107, 0117, 0160, 0178, 0207, 0221, 0247, 0250, 0292, 0299, 0300, 0310, 0312, 0345, 0355, 0367, 0379, 0424, 0426, 0429, 0447, 0480, 0481, 0502, 0509, 0517, 0543, 0577, 0588, 0593, 0603, 0628, 0639, 0648, 0685, 0686, 0698, 0739, 0743, 0746, 0753, 0790, 0807, 0832, 0839, 0845, 0850, 0859, 0875, 0912, 0919, 0927, 0930, 0967, 0977, 0989, 0999, 1017, 1046, 1048, 1050, 1063, 1085, 1137, 1179, 1183, 1191, 1207, 1229, 1255, 1273, 1287, 1312, 1339, 1345, 1387, 1401, 1415, 1422, 1424, 1428, 1430, 1456, 1462, 1487, 1503, 1509, 1521, 1522, 1539, 1560, 1582, 1583, 1592, 1597, 1599, 1608, 1633, 1642, 1659, 1663, 1667, 1699, 1700, 1718, 1720, 1728, 1748, 1758, 1767, 1769, 1770, 1779, 1805, 1811, 1823, 1836, 1837, 1858, 1886, 1925, 1928, 1942, 1970, 1989, 2010, 2018, 2024, 2028, 2037, 2046, 2061, 2081, 2096, 2110, 2130, 2158, 2167, 2172, 2182, 2188, 2195, 2213, 2268, 2275, 2280, 2290, 2301, 2310, 2330, 2343, 2387, 2390, 2410, 2415, 2424, 2443, 2464, 2467, 2468, 2480, 2484, 2487, 2509, 2514, 2521, 2538, 2553, 2561, 2566, 2570, 2571, 2599, 2662, 2665, 2672, 2679, 2685, 2704, 2724, 2735, 2744, 2751, 2761, 2762, 2765, 2787, 2803, 2806, 2835, 2838, 2845, 2846, 2852, 2859, 2868, 2879, 2885, 2890, 2901, 2957, 2962, 2971, 2972, 2988, 3032, 3043, 3066, 3080, 3089, 3104, 3115, 3134, 3146, 3159, 3168, 3202, 3226, 3253, 3279, 3283, 3291, 3301, 3321, 3343, 3370, 3427, 3428, 3432, 3440, 3452, 3463, 3469, 3477, 3487, 3504, 3530, 3536, 3548, 3561, 3564, 3596, 3609, 3627, 3628, 3631, 3636, 3676, 3685, 3719, 3724, 3740, 3743, 3745, 3747, 3752, 3754, 3764, 3785, 3801, 3817, 3837, 3861, 3862, 3867, 3874, 3876, 3885, 3904, 3915, 3918, 3940, 3945, 3948, 3951, 3967, 3991, 4000, 4011, 4021, 4026, 4041, 4057, 4084, 4102, 4148, 4150, 4169, 4181, 4182, 4199, 4215, 4217, 4246, 4252, 4260, 4288, 4346, 4378, 4395, 4403, 4407, 4414, 4415, 4416, 4455, 4481, 4502, 4541, 4558, 4566, 4585, 4600, 4608, 4616, 4623, 4627, 4630, 4641, 4665, 4672, 4702, 4714, 4727, 4757, 4783, 4787, 4831, 4837, 4852, 4853, 4861, 4866, 4870, 4881, 4890, 4970, 4974, 4984, 4985, 5003, 5006, 5012, 5017, 5024, 5025, 5033, 5054, 5058, 5082, 5103, 5110, 5113, 5184, 5196, 5206, 5236, 5254, 5258, 5276, 5290, 5296, 5312, 5343, 5402, 5403, 5445, 5458, 5463, 5489, 5495, 5532, 5555, 5569, 5627, 5634, 5635, 5639, 5640, 5655, 5660, 5704, 5712, 5737, 5742, 5749, 5751, 5759, 5794, 5808, 5809, 5815, 5832, 5844, 5858, 5870, 5882, 5893, 5909, 5910, 5914, 5937, 5941, 5945, 5950, 5952, 5968, 5998, 6004, 6023, 6031, 6035, 6046, 6048, 6049, 6064, 6099, 6106, 6127, 6145, 6150, 6181, 6210, 6222, 6225, 6226, 6230, 6231, 6233, 6252, 6270, 6309, 6333, 6342, 6359, 6383, 6403, 6433, 6440, 6447, 6454, 6462, 6480, 6487, 6504, 6512, 6550, 6554, 6560, 6584, 6596, 6607, 6618, 6635, 6650, 6655, 6665, 6668, 6703, 6709, 6732, 6733, 6742, 6745, 6749, 6770, 6780, 6789, 6797, 6807, 6817, 6828, 6834, 6838, 6842, 6872, 6880, 6933, 6952, 6981, 6992, 6994, 6996, 6997, 7003, 7009, 7010, 7022, 7030, 7067, 7091, 7098, 7108, 7119, 7130, 7135, 7136, 7152, 7153, 7162, 7211, 7230, 7237, 7266, 7275, 7281, 7302, 7347, 7351, 7362, 7410, 7444, 7456, 7458, 7460, 7464, 7475, 7479, 7495, 7526, 7530, 7536, 7579, 7602, 7622, 7644, 7659, 7672, 7677, 7763, 7783, 7784, 7844, 7848, 7860, 7890, 7906, 7910, 7921, 7922, 7936, 7941, 7951, 7964, 7990, 7992, 8007, 8017, 8043, 8064, 8065, 8068, 8077, 8087, 8088, 8094, 8109, 8114, 8127, 8132, 8134, 8149, 8151, 8162, 8199, 8216, 8252, 8263, 8293, 8314, 8315, 8319, 8323, 8333, 8345, 8350, 8352, 8364, 8367, 8395, 8402, 8404, 8406, 8409, 8411, 8414, 8425, 8428, 8437, 8457, 8474, 8482, 8485, 8487, 8510, 8532, 8536, 8542, 8551, 8596, 8605, 8629, 8639, 8641, 8664, 8667, 8672, 8708, 8732, 8735, 8757, 8782, 8791, 8806, 8821, 8840, 8854, 8884, 8890, 8899, 8902, 8904, 8912, 8926, 8951, 8965, 8980, 9026, 9044, 9059, 9061, 9097, 9112, 9128, 9150, 9188, 9195, 9206, 9219, 9227, 9236, 9269, 9296, 9304, 9350, 9357, 9381, 9395, 9425, 9426, 9437, 9459, 9468, 9470, 9483, 9525, 9526, 9530, 9538, 9561, 9564, 9572, 9583, 9590, 9599, 9619, 9631, 9634, 9658, 9738, 9742, 9755, 9758, 9777, 9780, 9781, 9788, 9796, 9801, 9808, 9860, 9879, 9881, 9887, 9902, 9915, 9921, 9940, 9945, 9956, 9970, 9997.

Ticket holders can check the official result list to see which prize they have won.

How to check the Punjab Weekly Lottery Result?

If you've bought a Punjab Weekly Lottery ticket, follow these simple steps to check the result:

Look at the official result list.

Carefully match your ticket number.

If your number is on the winners' list, you can claim your prize.

You will need to complete the process set by the concerned department to get your prize money.

After the results are announced, all winning numbers are made available online. This makes it easy for ticket holders to check their results. You can also check today's Punjab Weekly Lottery winners' list by clicking the link below.

Punjab Weekly Lottery Ticket Price: How much does a ticket cost?

A single ticket for the Punjab State Weekly Lottery costs just ₹50. You can buy it from authorised lottery sellers. Because the ticket is cheap and the prize money is big, a lot of people try their luck every week. The state government supervises the lottery, and it is conducted according to set rules and procedures.

(Disclaimer: This report is for informational purposes only. Our portal does not encourage any form of gambling or betting. Please read the terms and conditions carefully before participating in any lottery.)