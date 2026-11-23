BJP MP Nishikant Dubey alleges former PM Indira Gandhi used Rs 113 crore in black money for the 1977 elections, citing a 1978 IB report. He accused the Gandhi family of institutionalizing kickbacks and colluding with major corporations.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey Alleges Indira Gandhi Spent 113 Cr in 1977

New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey on Sunday cited a November 1978 Intelligence Bureau (IB) report, alleging that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi spent Rs 113 crore (equivalent to approximately Rs 25,000 crore today) to fight the 1977 Lok Sabha elections, distributing Rs 2 lakh and two jeeps to every party candidate.

In the 252nd chapter of his series 'Congress’s Dark Chapter' on X, Dubey shared an archived article of a national daily, stating that an IB report published in Parliament and the media on November 23, 1978, exposed "the true nature of Indira Gandhi’s collusion with businessmen in Indian politics."

On November 23, 1978, a report by the Intelligence Bureau / IB was published in the Indian Parliament and the media. It exposed the true nature of Indira Gandhi’s collusion with businessmen in Indian politics. According to the report, Indira Gandhi spent 113 crore rupees, equivalent to approximately 25,000 crore rupees at today’s value, to win the 1977 election. Each Lok Sabha candidate was given 2 lakh rupees and 2 jeeps," he said.

He further said that as per the report, RPG company’s owner, RP Goenka, faced at least 40 raids from the Income Tax Department on charges of using black money to make the largest donation. He added that the Birla Group paid money to the Congress party continuously from 1957 to 1977 to get their licenses.

"The RPG company’s owner, R P Goenka, was accused of making the largest donation. He was arrested on October 3, 1977, on charges of using this black money, and faced a total of 40 raids by the Income Tax Department and the ED. According to the Shah Commission and the Hajari Commission reports, the Birla Group obtained licenses by giving money to Congress continuously from 1957 to 1977. Foreign companies Coca-Cola and IBM also gave money," he said.

The BJP MP accused the Nehru-Gandhi family of institutionalising kickbacks and illicit fundraising in Indian politics. He alleged that Gandhi later orchestrated the breakup of the Janata Party government through "persuasion, bribery, punishment, and division" to cover up the alleged financial irregularities.

"This history of kickbacks and illicit fundraising in Indian politics belongs to the Nehru-Gandhi family. To cover up this scam, Indira Gandhi broke up the Janata Party through a combination of persuasion, bribery, punishment, and division. According to a book by the then US ambassador, Moynihan, in 1978, the CIA gave money to Congress and worked to break up opposition parties," he said. (ANI)