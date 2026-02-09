A first-year law student in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district shot a female classmate dead before killing himself inside a classroom at Mai Bhago Law College. Both students died in the murder-suicide, which was captured on CCTV.

A shocking murder-suicide unfolded inside a law classroom in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district on Monday when a first-year student allegedly shot a female classmate dead and then turned the gun on himself, authorities said. The grisly incident — captured on the institution’s CCTV — has left the local community reeling and raised urgent questions about campus safety and student welfare.

The tragedy occurred at Mai Bhago Law College in Usma village, where police identified the shooter as Prince Raj, a resident of Mallian village. The victim, 20-year-old Sandeep Kaur of Naushehra Pannuan, was fatally shot before Raj reportedly shot himself in the same classroom. Both students were pronounced dead, police confirmed.

Investigators said the CCTV footage, which captured the entire episode, is being closely examined as part of the ongoing probe. At this stage, authorities have not publicly disclosed a clear motive for the killing. Senior police officials indicated that while the footage provides critical visual evidence, determining why the attack took place remains a priority for detectives.

The trauma rippled across the college campus, with students and staff members reportedly shaken by the violence. Police have secured the crime scene and forensic teams have been deployed to gather further evidence. Questions are also being raised about how the shooter managed to bring a firearm onto the college premises, prompting a review of security measures at the institution.

Preliminary inquiries suggest the classroom was still empty and class had not yet begun when the shooting took place, adding to the horror of the morning’s events. Local authorities have appealed for calm as the investigation progresses, and both families are reported to be distraught.

As police continue to piece together the circumstances, the incident has reignited discussions on student mental health, campus safety protocols and the growing need for preventive measures to avert such tragedies in academic settings.