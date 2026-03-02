President Droupadi Murmu is set to launch four women's welfare schemes for the Delhi government. These include the Saheli Pink Smart Card for free bus travel, a free LPG cylinder scheme, the Delhi Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana, and Meri Punji Mera Adhikaar.

President Droupadi Murmu will launch four women's welfare schemes of the Delhi government on Monday at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium.

According to officials, the four schemes are 'Saheli Pink Smart Card,' free LPG cylinder scheme, Delhi Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana, and 'Meri Punji Mera Adhikaar.' Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta described the day as the beginning of a "new era of women empowerment, digital transparency, and social security in Delhi."

Saheli Pink Smart Card for Free and Seamless Travel

Under the initiative, the Pink Card will be introduced within the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) framework, providing free bus travel to eligible women and transgender residents. The card will also allow paid travel on the Metro and the Regional Rapid Transit System through a single touch-free smart card.

Cards will be issued at about 50 DM/SDM offices and selected DTC centers, with eligibility verified via Aadhaar and linked to the beneficiary's mobile number.

The Chief Minister stated that this initiative will prove to be a milestone in making public transport more accessible, safe, and digital.

Two Free LPG Cylinders via Direct Benefit Transfer

In two free LPG Cylinders during festivals, this scheme will be provided through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). An amount equivalent to the current price of one cylinder will be deposited into the Aadhaar-linked bank account of the head of the family. Approximately 15.50 lakh ration card-holding families will benefit from this scheme.

Delhi Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana for Financial Empowerment

The third initiative, 'Delhi Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana', focuses on the financial empowerment of daughters. Under this scheme, Rs 56,000 will be deposited in the name of a girl child in installments, which, with interest, is expected to exceed Rs1 lakh by the age of 21. The maturity benefit will be transferred directly to the Aadhaar-linked bank account upon meeting educational criteria.

Eligibility includes an annual family income of up to Rs 1.20 lakh, Delhi residence for the last three years, and the girl child being born in Delhi. Benefits are limited to two living girl children per family and extend to those pursuing graduate or professional diplomas from recognised institutions.

Meri Punji Mera Adhikaar for Financial Rights

The fourth measure involves the disbursement of pending dues under 'Meri Punji Mera Adhikaar,' ensuring citizens' financial rights are addressed in a timely and transparent manner.

Inspired by 'Digital India' and Women's Empowerment

Delhi CM said that all these schemes are inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Digital India' and women's empowerment. The Delhi government aims to establish a modern, digital, transparent, and inclusive social security system in the capital. (ANI)