BJP MP Raju Bista stated the Centre is watching the Mideast security situation to ensure the safety of Indians. India issued advisories for nationals in Qatar, Turkey, and Syria following an Israel-US strike, with embassies offering emergency help.

India Monitoring Mideast Security Situation

BJP MP Raju Bista on Monday Centre is closely watching the evolving security situation in the Middle East to ensure the safety of millions of Indian nationals residing in the region. "Millions of Indians live in the UAE and the Middle East region. The government of India is monitoring the situation that has developed, and several advisories have been issued by the Government of India... I think the situation will soon move towards restoration of peace. I hope that what is happening stops as soon as possible. Any kind of attack is not appropriate in today's era. Whatever disputes there are, they should be resolved through dialogue, and India has always been in favor of this," Bista said.

Advisories Issued Amid Regional Tensions

Meanwhile, India has issued advisories for its nationals in Qatar, Turkey and Syria in view of the current regional security situation and flight disruptions, urging them to remain vigilant and stay in touch with the respective embassies and consulates for assistance following the Israel-US strike on Iran.

Consular Services in Qatar Affected

The Embassy of India in Doha announced that regular consular services would remain suspended on March 2 due to the "prevailing security situation." In its advisory, the Embassy stated, "In view of the prevailing security situation, all Indian nationals residing in Qatar are requested to note that regular consular services at the Embassy of India, Doha will remain closed on 2nd March 2026. "

However, it clarified that emergency services would continue. "Embassy officials will be available for emergency services related to consular (passport, visa, attestation, etc.) and labour issues," the statement added.

The Embassy also shared its 24/7 helpline number +974-55647502 and email cons.doha@mea.gov.in for immediate assistance. It urged Indian nationals to follow its official social media accounts on Facebook and X for the latest updates.

Flight Disruptions Monitored in Turkey

The Consulate General of India in Turkey's Istanbul issued an advisory following the cancellation and diversion of flights at Istanbul Grand Airport and Sabiha Gokcen International Airport.

The Consulate said it is "closely monitoring the situation arising from the cancellation and diversion of flights" at the two airports. It added that the mission "remains in constant communication with the concerned airlines as well as Indian passengers who may be affected." (ANI)