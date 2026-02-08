The Punjab government has suspended two senior IAS officers, Jaspreet Singh and Kamal Kishor Yadav, with immediate effect under the All India Services rules. Singh was the MD of Punjab INFOTECH, and Yadav was the Secretary for Industries and Commerce.

The Punjab government on Friday placed two senior IAS officers under suspension with immediate effect, as per provisions of Rule 3(1) of the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969.

Details of Suspended Officials

According to separate orders issued by the Department of Personnel (IAS Branch), Jaspreet Singh, Managing Director of Punjab Information and Communication Technology Corporation Limited (Punjab INFOTECH), has been suspended with immediate effect.

In another order, Kamal Kishor Yadav, Administrative Secretary, Department of Industries and Commerce, who was also holding additional charge as Administrative Secretary, Investment Promotion and Promotion of Information Technology Industry, has been placed under suspension.

Terms of Suspension

As per the orders, the headquarters of both officers during the suspension period shall remain at Chandigarh. They will be entitled to subsistence allowance in accordance with the rules until further notice.

The suspension orders were issued in the name of the Governor of Punjab and signed by K A P Sinha, Chief Secretary to the Government of Punjab. Copies of the orders have been forwarded to the Government of India and other concerned authorities for information and necessary action.