AAP leader Lucky Oberoi was shot dead in Jalandhar’s Model Town when assailants on a two-wheeler opened fire on him inside his car near a gurdwara. Police are probing the motive.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) functionary Lucky Oberoi was shot dead on Friday morning in Jalandhar, Punjab, in a shocking act of violence that has alarmed political circles and law enforcement alike.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The incident occurred in the Model Town area outside a gurdwara when Oberoi was in his vehicle; attackers on a two-wheeler opened fire, striking him multiple times. He was immediately rushed to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

Police quickly reached the scene and launched an investigation into the fatal shooting, although initial reports have not yet confirmed a motive or suspects. Oberoi’s killing has sparked concerns over public safety and political violence in the region, particularly given its execution in broad daylight near a public place.

The Aam Aadmi Party expressed deep shock at the killing and urged authorities to expedite investigations to bring the perpetrators to justice. Local leaders and residents have reacted with grief and anger, calling for enhanced security measures for political figures and citizens alike.

The case remains under active inquiry, with Punjab police collecting evidence and interviewing potential witnesses as they work to uncover the circumstances surrounding Oberoi’s murder.