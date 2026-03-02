A fire erupted at a warehouse in Delhi's Tikri area on Monday morning. Fifteen fire tenders were dispatched to control the blaze. No casualties have been reported so far. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined by the authorities.

A fire broke out at a warehouse in the Tikri Netaji Subhash Vihar area of Delhi on Monday morning, prompting a swift response from the fire department.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to Delhi Fire Services, a call regarding the fire was received at 7:49 am, following which the fire brigade vehicles were immediately dispatched to the spot. So far, 15 fire tenders have been deployed to control the blaze, Delhi Fire Services said. Firefighters are engaged in efforts to douse the fire and prevent it from spreading to nearby structures. No casualties have been reported so far. Further details are awaited regarding the cause of the fire.

Recent Similar Incident in Kirti Nagar

In a similar incident reported earlier on February 25, a fire broke out at a plywood warehouse and nearby shops at Lakkar Mandi in Delhi's Kirti Nagar. Firefighters from multiple stations rushed to the spot with over nine fire engines and managed to bring the blaze under control. No casualties were reported in that incident.

Warehouse Fire Safety Concerns

Fire incidents in warehouses and commercial areas often require swift response due to the presence of flammable materials, and authorities continue to monitor such situations closely. (ANI)