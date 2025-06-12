Kamal Kaur, a popular social media influencer from Ludhiana, was found dead inside her car at Adesh Medical University in Bathinda. Police suspect foul play, with CCTV footage showing a man abandoning her vehicle.

A popular Punjabi social media influencer, Kamal Kaur, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a parked car at Adesh Medical University late Wednesday night. Police suspect foul play and have launched a full investigation to nab the culprit behind the crime.

Scroll to load tweet…

(Disclaimer: Asianet News English cannot independently verify the authenticity of this viral video.)

CCTV footage reveals man abandoning car

Police have obtained CCTV footage from the hospital premises. The video shows an unidentified man driving the car and parking it in the hospital lot before walking away. His identity is yet to be confirmed.

Authorities say the car is registered in Kamal Kaur’s name, and the exact cause of death will be determined after the post-mortem examination, which is scheduled for Thursday.

Body found after foul smell complaint

The body was discovered in a vehicle parked in the hospital's lot along the Bathinda-Chandigarh National Highway. The car, which had Ludhiana registration plates, had reportedly been sitting idle for hours before a strong foul smell raised suspicions.

Scroll to load tweet…

“We received a call about a car emitting a strong odour in the parking area,” said Bathinda SP Narendra Singh. “Upon inspection, we found a woman’s body on the back seat. She was later identified as Kanchan Kumari, also known as Kamal Kaur, aged around 30, a resident of Ludhiana.”

Influencer had over 3.8 lakh followers

Kamal Kaur had a significant following on Instagram, with over 384,000 followers. Her last post Instagram was shared 2 days ago:

She was known for her bold and controversial videos and had made headlines in the past for her use of abusive language in some posts.

She had left her Ludhiana home on June 9, informing her family she was attending a promotional event in Bathinda. Her family had not heard from her since.

Police probing all angles

SP Narendra Singh confirmed that the case is being treated with seriousness. “We are examining all possible leads, including personal and professional angles. It’s too early to draw any conclusions,” he said.

Kaur’s sudden and tragic death has shocked her followers and the local community, with many expressing grief and demanding justice on social media.

Post-mortem to reveal cause of death

Police are awaiting the post-mortem report to confirm whether Kamal Kaur was murdered or died due to other causes. Investigators are also examining her recent communications and online activity for any possible clues.