The body of popular social media influencer Kamal Kaur was discovered inside a parked car near Adesh Medical University in Punjab's Bathinda on Wednesday night. Police have launched a murder investigation in connection with the case.

Kaur, a resident of Ludhiana with over 3.83 lakh followers on Instagram, was known for regularly posting reels, some of which had attracted controversy.

According to police sources, she was likely killed elsewhere and her body transported in a car, registered in Ludhiana district, before being left in the parking area of the medical university.

A foul smell reportedly alerted people nearby, who then informed the police.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Bathinda) Amneet Kondal said a forensic team has been called in to assist with the investigation.

"Prima facie there seems something fishy and FIR under murder charges is being registered," she said.