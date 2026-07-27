The Punjab government has increased the monthly salary of contractual sanitation workers to Rs 20,500 after protests in Barnala. Minister Harjot Singh Bains confirmed the strike has been called off and a DSP has been suspended over police action.

Following the protests in Barnala, the Punjab government has hiked the monthly salaries of the contractual sanitation workers to Rs 20,500, State Minister Harjot Singh Bains announced on Monday.

Speaking to reporters in Chandigarh, Bains informed that the sanitation workers have called off their strike in Barnala. He said, "This decision has been taken in the interest of our sanitation workers. The salaries of contract employees, which were previously only Rs 10,500, have been doubled to Rs 20,500; furthermore, work is being done to address various other welfare-related issues concerning them."

Probe Ordered into Police Action

When asked about the police action against the protesting sanitation workers, the Punjab Minister said that Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Satbir Singh Bains was suspended and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the incident. "The DSP has been suspended, and an SIT comprising police and senior civil officials has been constituted. They will record the statements of all the victims, review all available video footage, examine eyewitness accounts, and take action accordingly. Yes, the sanitation workers' union has called off the strike," he said.

Bains had announced the decision at a press conference in Chandigarh, where he said, "After increasing it from Rs 10,500 to Rs 14,000, now it has been approved to increase it to Rs 20,500 per month."

The sanitation workers were on strike in Barnala for increased salaries and regular job contracts. The police action ignited a stir in the state, prompting the government to suspend the DSP as the state is scheduled to hold elections next year.

NCSK Takes Cognisance

National Commission for Safai Karamcharis (NCSK) Vice Chairperson Hardeep Singh Gill took suo motu cognisance of the incident and directed the Punjab Government to submit a factual report.

Minister Faces Scrutiny Over Other Issues

Meanwhile, Harjot Bains has also been under fire over alleged paper leaks in Punjab. Earlier today, Punjab Congress MPs staged a protest outside Parliament demanding the resignation of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over the alleged paper leak in the state and the police action against sanitation workers protesting in Barnala. (ANI)