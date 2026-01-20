The venue for a pre-wedding ceremony in Punjab's Ludhiana became the scene of a high-value theft when a young man made off with a small bag containing gold and cash.

What was meant to be a joyous pre-wedding celebration in Punjab’s Ludhiana turned into a crime scene after a daring theft unfolded in the presence of dozens of guests. The incident occurred during a traditional shagun (gift exchange) ceremony at a crowded wedding hall, where a small bag containing gold jewellery and cash was stolen. The theft was caught on CCTV cameras installed inside the venue.

The footage reveals a well-dressed young man casually strolling through the packed hall, among other guests. He then approaches an unsuspecting man from behind and briefly pauses, appearing to scan the surroundings before making his move.

He discreetly lifts the bag and conceals it under his blazer. Moments later, he is seen hurriedly exiting the hall, leaving chaos in his wake.

According to reports, the stolen bag belonged to the bride’s family and contained gold jewellery and cash intended as gifts for the groom. The jewellery alone reportedly weighed several tolas (1 tola 11.7 gm), pushing the total value of the stolen items into several lakhs of rupees.

The bride’s family alerted the police soon after realising the theft. Authorities reviewed the CCTV footage from inside the hall and nearby areas, which also captured the suspect fleeing the venue.

Police teams are now working to identify and track down the accused.