Karnataka DCM DK Shivakumar emphasizes his commitment to development in Ramanagara, citing lake and school projects. He addresses rivals' anger, past political disputes, and dismisses phone-tapping claims, expressing confidence in his political future.

Focus on Development Over Politics

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister (DCM) DK Shivakumar, speaking in Chakrabavi village, Magadi on Wednesday, asserted his focus was on tangible development work over mere politics. He stated, "I am working to bring change to people's lives," and highlighted ongoing projects like filling lakes through various water sources and the construction of 25 KPS schools in the district. Shivakumar also noted that some people are reacting angrily to his work and referenced a past political dispute over a sanctioned medical college.

Speaking to the media, he said, "I am working to bring change to people's lives. After coming into politics, I will not just do politics. We are working according to people's expectations. We are working to fill the lake by bringing water from Sattegal, Kanva, Hemavati, and Yettinahole. Some people are getting angry after seeing our work. They are throwing up their hands, saying that I could not do such work."

Development Projects and Past Disputes

"Budget expectations for Bangalore South district. What should we expect from the budget? Whether there is a budget or not, we are doing our work. 25 KPS schools are being built in our district. This has not happened in any district in the country. Why did we not write this in the budget? Earlier, a medical college was sanctioned for Kanakapura in the budget, but BSY took it to Chikkaballapur. Now we are building medical colleges in Kanakapura and Ramanagara. No one can stop the Hemavati Link Canal," the DCM added.

On Phone-Tapping Allegations

On the issue of HD Kumar Swamy's statement that the government is tapping phones, he replied, "Kumaraswamy and Ashok know more about that. Ask them about that."

Stance on Chief Minister Post Tussle

Shivakumar also expressed confidence that he will be given his due and does not need to make efforts or go against the party. This comes amid the tussle for the CM post in Karnataka between DK Shivakumar and CM Siddaramaiah after the completion of 2.5 years of the government. DK Shivakumar reportedly was promised the CM post after the halfway mark of the five-year term, which has led to this situation.

Responding to a media question about whether he would revolt against the party after the budget, Shivakumar said, "Why should I make a revolution? I have faith in myself. I live on hope. I don't need to make any effort. Whatever I want will come when it is due. I have that confidence. I will meet you soon."

DK Shivakumar also stressed that he has no intention of harming the party with his actions. (ANI)