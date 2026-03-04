JKSA has urged EAM Jaishankar to ensure the safety and evacuation of Indian students, particularly from Kashmir, who are stranded and frightened in Iran due to ongoing airstrikes and escalating hostilities in various cities.

The Jammu & Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) on Wednesday raised serious concerns with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar regarding the safety of Indian students stranded in different parts of Iran amid the ongoing airstrikes and escalating hostilities.

Students in Distress Amid Escalating Hostilities

In a statement, JKSA National Convenor Nasir Khuehami conveyed to the External Affairs Minister that the Association has been receiving countless phone calls and messages from distressed parents of Kashmiri students whose wards are currently stranded in cities including Qom, Urmia, Arak and other regions.

The students are extremely panicked, frightened, and anxious due to the continuous airstrikes and missile attacks being reported from several parts of the country. "Many students are residing in proximity to sensitive locations and have expressed deep fear for their safety. The intensity of the explosions reportedly shook the buildings, leaving many students frightened, anxious, and deeply distressed. The constant sound of explosions and fighter jets has created an atmosphere of uncertainty and psychological distress among them," Khuehami said.

Plea for Immediate Evacuation

Their families back home are equally worried and are desperately seeking reassurance regarding the well-being of their children. The Association has requested the External Affairs Minister to kindly intervene and facilitate the immediate evacuation of Indian students from Iran or relocate them to safer places until the situation stabilises. Such a step, the Association said, would greatly ease the anxiety of hundreds of families who are waiting for their children to be brought to safety.

Previous Interventions and Lingering Fears

The Association also acknowledged and expressed gratitude to the Ministry of External Affairs and the Embassy of India in Tehran for their prompt efforts in relocating several students from the worst-affected areas of Tehran to the comparatively safer city of Qom through special buses arranged for their transportation. "The timely intervention brought immense relief to many worried families."

However, the Association noted with concern that soon after reaching Qom, some students reported hearing fresh explosions and airstrikes in nearby areas, which again triggered panic among them and further heightened their sense of insecurity.

Call for Contingency Plans

Given the rapidly evolving security situation, the Association has urged the Government of India to closely monitor the ground situation and prepare contingency plans for the safe evacuation of Indian students at the earliest possible time, as the situation across several parts of Iran continues to deteriorate amid escalating hostilities.

Khuehami emphasised that swift and proactive action would not only ensure the safety of the students but also provide much-needed reassurance to their anxious families who are closely following developments from afar.

"The Association remains hopeful that the Ministry of External Affairs will continue to extend all possible support and take necessary steps to safeguard the lives and well-being of our students during this extremely difficult and uncertain situation," he added. (ANI)