Another very notable aspect of the design is the depiction of Lord Krishna's life from birth to childhood. The South Indian style depiction shows Krishna with one face and five bodies, surrounded by eight cows looking at him with devotion. Around the edges of the card, the ten avatars of Vishnu are carved. Another unique feature is that the invitation is assembled using 128 pieces of silver without a single nail or screw. Johari took about a year to conceptualize and design the card himself, stating that every detail reflects his devotion and love for his daughter.

Social media users have called this special invitation a work of art, a father's love, and a very meaningful wedding invitation. Many have described it as a wonderful representation of Indian wedding beliefs and emotions.