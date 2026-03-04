Celebrating Holi in Chennai, BJP's Tamilisai Soundararajan promoted 'unity in diversity'. She heavily criticized the DMK and CM MK Stalin, accusing them of tarnishing Tamil culture by disrespecting other states and languages to assert Tamil pride.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Leader Tamilisai Soundararajan celebrated holi on Wednesday at the party head office, Kamalalayam in Chennai. She said the Jain brothers called us for the celebration of Pongal, and we went to their place for the Pongal celebration.

Tamilisai Accuses DMK of Tarnishing Tamil Culture

"Jain brothers called us for the Pongal celebration. We went to their place for the Pongal celebration, and they have come to Kamalalayam for Holi celebrations. So this is the unity in diversity that which are practicing in Tamil Nadu. What is basic Tamil culture? Tamil culture respects the people from other states and the whole country. But the basic Tamil culture is tarnished by the DMK. Tamil culture is for whoever is coming to my state; we have to welcome them. When honorable Prime Minister comes, he (MK Stalin) is not coming to welcome him. When unity is talked it is not that Tamil is degraded."

"They think that to talk about Tamil pride, they have to degrade the other states. It's not like we also love our mother language. My mother language is my life, but at the same time, my mother language teaches me to respect other languages also. That is the basic culture of the Tamil language. That culture itself was politically tarnished by MK Stalin. That's all I have to say," she added.

PM Modi Extends Holi Greetings

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to all citizens on the occasion of Holi and wished for happiness, prosperity and success to everyone.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Heartfelt Holi greetings to all my fellow citizens. May this festival, brimming with colours and exuberance, bring a shower of joy to everyone. May every life be sprinkled with the hues of happiness, prosperity, and success--this is my heartfelt wish."

The Significance of Holi

Holi celebration is deeply rooted in Hindu mythology, symbolising the triumph of good over evil. The festival of Holi begins with the ritual of lighting a bonfire, known as Holika Dahan.

The following day marks the more widely celebrated aspect of Holi, when people immerse themselves in joy and togetherness by playing with colours. This year, the celebration of the 'Festival of Colours' is being observed on two separate days. While several states in Western India, including Mumbai and Gujarat, have already begun the festivities today, Tuesday, March 3. North India is set to mark its main celebrations tomorrow, Wednesday, March 4. (ANI) (ANI)