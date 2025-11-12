A groom was stabbed during his wedding ceremony in Maharashtra's Amravati, and the attack was caught on drone footage. The drone tracked the fleeing attacker for two kilometres, helping police in their investigation.

What was meant to be a joyous celebration turned into a night of horror in Maharashtra’s Amravati when a groom was brutally stabbed on stage during his wedding ceremony on Monday. The shocking attack, witnessed by stunned guests, was caught on drone camera that had been hired to film the wedding. The drone not only captured the attack, it also tracked the fleeing accused and his accomplice, who were on a bike, for nearly two kilometres.

According to reports, the incident took place around 9:30 pm at Sahil Lawn on Badnera Road, during the wedding ceremony of Sujal Ram Samudra (22). The accused, identified as Ragho Jitendra Bakshi, allegedly approached the groom on stage and stabbed him three times with a knife, in front of the bride and hundreds of guests, injuring him on the thigh and knee.

Drone camera captures attack, tracks accused for 2km

The video begins from the stage and swiftly follows the attacker, wearing an orange hoodie, who ran out of the lawn and took a bike parked outside and fled the scene. One more person, wearing a black outfit, joined him as they got on the bike. Both of them fled while one of the relatives of the couple tried to catch them. The drone camera followed the two attackers for two kilometres, which is visible in the video.

According to eyewitnesses, as panic erupted among guests, the drone operator kept recording and even followed the attacker’s escape, managing to capture his movements for about two kilometres before losing sight of him.

The drone footage has now become one of the most crucial evidence.

Police have since seized the footage, which clearly shows the accused’s face and escape route.