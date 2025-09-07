A flood-affected child in Punjab receives free kidney treatment as CM Bhagwant Mann approves medical care. Meanwhile, Mann’s health improves after hospitalisation, while rescue and relief operations continue across 48 affected villages.

Amritsar (Punjab) [India]: A flood-affected child suffering from kidney disease has received free treatment under the Punjab government's healthcare initiative at Bebe Nanki Mother and Child Care Centre Hospital in Amritsar. Dr. Simranjit Kaur confirmed that the child, who has been battling kidney issues for three years, will continue treatment without any financial burden and was being treated at PGI, Chandigarh.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Approves Free Medical Care

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has approved free treatment for the child, ensuring access to necessary medical care without financial strain.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, Dr. Simranjit Kaur said, "The kid has been suffering from kidney issues for three years... He was being treated in PGI Chandigarh... We will continue his treatment... Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann decided to provide free treatment for the child... He has come from a flood-affected area...".

CM Bhagwant Mann’s Health Condition Improving

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's health is improving, but the doctors have suggested that he should take rest, Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said.

Earlier on Saturday, Minister Cheema met CM Bhagwant Mann, who had been admitted to a private hospital in Mohali after his health condition worsened a day earlier.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Punjab Minister Cheema said, “The CM is admitted to a hospital in Mohali. We went to ask about his well-being this morning. His health is improving, but the doctors have suggested that he rest for one or two more days.”

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia also met with the Punjab CM and stated that Bhagwant Mann's health condition is stable but will continue to be under medical supervision for the next few days.

Speaking to the reporters, Manish Sisodia said, “Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has been unwell for the past few days due to an electrolyte imbalance. Initially, he was receiving treatment at home. But yesterday his condition worsened when his pulse rate dropped significantly, due to which he had to get hospitalised. Currently, he is under doctors' care, and though his health is improving, he is expected to remain in the hospital for a couple more days as advised by the medical team.”

Flood Situation Worsens in Punjab, Death Toll Rises

Meanwhile, Punjab Revenue, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian on Saturday said that floods continue to affect large parts of the state, with 48 more villages, 2,691 people and 2,131 hectares of standing crops coming under the impact during the last 24 hours.

Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian also pointed out that the floods claimed three more lives in the last 24 hours, with fatalities reported from Amritsar and Rupnagar.

"This has taken the overall death toll in the state to 46 across 14 districts. In addition, three people are still missing in Pathankot district," he said.

Expressing gratitude to the armed forces and disaster response teams for their support, Minister Mundian said that 23 teams of the NDRF were actively engaged in relief and rescue operations in Amritsar, Fazilka, Gurdaspur, Ferozepur, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Patiala, Ludhiana, Pathankot and Rupnagar, while two teams of the SDRF were deployed in Kapurthala.

Relief and Rescue Operations in Full Swing

Meanwhile, the Indian Army, along with other disaster response forces, continued to carry out rescue and relief operations on Saturday.

Officials said that the Army has deployed 27 columns along with seven Engineer Task Forces in flood-hit areas. Rescue operations are also being supported by nine helicopters of the Indian Air Force and Army, in addition to one state government helicopter and 158 boats. The Border Security Force (NSF) is extending critical assistance in the Ferozepur sector.

According to officials, 139 relief camps are currently operational in Punjab, accommodating 6,121 individuals affected by the disaster. Since the beginning of the floods, a total of 219 relief camps have been set up across the state. Fazilka district alone is providing shelter to 2,588 people in 14 camps. Barnala has accommodated 527 persons in 49 camps, while 921 are staying in four camps in Hoshiarpur, 250 in five camps in Rupnagar, 155 in three camps in Moga, and 89 in two camps in Mansa.

