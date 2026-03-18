Ahead of Tamil Nadu assembly polls, Congress secretary Nivedith Alva expressed confidence in the DMK-led alliance's victory. He stated the alliance is strong and will put its best foot forward under the leadership of MK Stalin, Kharge, and Gandhi.

Congress Confident in DMK Alliance

Ahead of the upcoming assembly polls, Tamil Nadu Congress secretary Nivedith Alva exuded confidence in the victory of the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led (DMK) alliance in the state.

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Speaking with ANI, Alva on Tuesday said that Congress' alliance with DMK was strong and would do its best in the assembly elections scheduled to be held on April 23. "Congress-DMK alliance is strong, and we are going to put our best foot forward in the upcoming elections. We are confident that under the leadership of MK Stalin, Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, this government will come back to power," the Congress leader said.

Stalin Rallies DMK Cadre for Victory

His remarks come after Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday called on party leaders and workers to work with renewed intensity ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, asserting that the DMK must win in every constituency it contests.

Addressing district secretaries at the party headquarters, Stalin said the election schedule has now been announced and only a few weeks remain for campaigning. "Yesterday, the election date was announced. Only 39 days remain until April 23. Our party has been leading the election work," he said, emphasising that the ruling DMK has gained strong public support through its welfare schemes and governance over the past five years.

Election Commission Announces Poll Schedule

Earlier, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced that Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4. The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has come into effect immediately, with the initiation of the election process for the 234-member state assembly, whose current tenure ends on May 10.

Key Dates and Polling Information

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar stated that the last date for filing nominations is April 6. Scrutiny of nominations will be held on April 7, and the final date for withdrawal of candidatures is April 9.

Voting will take place across 2.19 lakh polling stations in four states and one Union Territory, with 25 lakh election officials deployed.

Voter Demographics

According to the final electoral roll for Tamil Nadu, the total electorate stands at 5,67,07,380, comprising 2,77,38,925 male voters, 2,89,60,838 female voters, and 7,617 third-gender voters. Among them, 12.51 lakh are aged 18-19 years, 4.63 lakh are persons with disabilities, and 3.99 lakh are senior citizens aged 85 and above. (ANI)