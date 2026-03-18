AIADMK MP CV Shanmugam sparked a row with controversial remarks on actress Nayanthara. Congress MP Vijay Vasanth and DMK leaders condemned the comments as 'disrespectful' and 'disgusting,' demanding an apology and warning of electoral impact.

Amid the political row over All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) MP CV Shanmugam's remarks towards actress Nayanthara, Congress MP Vijay Vasanth on Tuesday strongly condemned the remarks, labelling them "very disrespectful" toward women.

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Speaking to ANI, Vasanth accused the opposition leader of using derogatory language to undermine the government's initiatives for women's welfare. "Today's statement on women by CV Shanmugam is very disrespectful... He said this to make a scene out of what the government is doing for women" Vasanth stated, further broadening his attack towards the NDA alliance, asserting that such behaviour has "become a habit" for them.

Warning of electoral consequences as the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections approach, Vasanth added that "they will get the response during the elections" from the public.

The Controversial Remark

Shanmugam, who sought to target Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, made the controversial remarks against Nayanthara yesterday during a protest in Villupuram district against DMK. "The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu asks people to share their dreams. If I say I want actress Nayanthara, will he give her to me? If someone asks that his dream to marry Nayanthara will be fullfill it?" he reportedly said.

DMK Demands Apology, Action

Meanwhile, DMK leaders also slammed Shanmugam over his remarks on actress Nayanthara earlier, saying that former Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami should take action against him. They demanded an apology from Shanmugam.

DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai said it is not the first time that Shanmugam has made "derogatory remarks" concerning women. "It's a disgusting statement made by CV Shanmugam. He has to make a public apology... This is not the first time he has made such derogatory comments concerning women... Edappadi Palaniswami should take action against him," he said.

Another AIADMK MLA Sparks Controversy

Adding to the controversy, recent remarks by another AIADMK MLA, Amman Arjunan, during a protest held in Coimbatore have also drawn sharp reactions, with critics calling them inappropriate and insensitive.

The protest was part of statewide demonstrations organised by the AIADMK against the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam government.

During his speech, he criticised the eligibility criteria for the Tamil Nadu government's women's financial assistance scheme, saying that officials might go to the extent of asking 'intrusive questions' like whether a woman has a husband, comparing it to checking for ornaments such as a nose ring or earrings. (ANI)