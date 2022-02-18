Punjab CM to PM Modi: 'Impartial enquiry' needed into Kumar Vishwas' allegations

Requesting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to order a probe, Channi stressed that people of Punjab have paid a heavy price while fighting separatism in the state.

Following the explosive claims made by poet and one of Aam Aadmi Party founding member Kumar Vishwas against Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi asked for an investigation into Kejriwal's alleged ties with separatists.

Requesting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to order a probe, Channi stressed that people of Punjab have paid a heavy price while fighting separatism in the state. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Channi said as CM of Punjab, he requests PM Modi to order an 'impartial enquiry' in the matter of Dr Kumar Vishwas' video. He also said, keeping politics aside, people of Punjab have paid a heavy price while fighting separatism.

It should be noted that the Punjab's additional chief electoral officer issued a contentious letter on Thursday prohibiting media outlets, political parties, and their representatives from publishing the "maliciously manufactured" Vishwas interview "in order to defame" Kejriwal and "promote hatred, ill will, and feelings of hostility against different religious groups and communities."

In addition to his tweet, Channi published a letter in which the chief electoral office rescinded its contentious ruling.

Kumar Vishwas made significant claims against Arvind Kejriwal earlier this week, ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections in 2022. He said that Kejriwal was willing to accept assistance from separatist forces in order to win Punjab Chief Minister in the 2017 Assembly elections. "One day, he informed me that he will either become the chief minister (of Punjab) or the first prime minister of an independent nation (Khalistan)," Vishwas said to the reporters.

