  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Punjab CM to PM Modi: 'Impartial enquiry' needed into Kumar Vishwas' allegations

    Requesting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to order a probe, Channi stressed that people of Punjab have paid a heavy price while fighting separatism in the state.

    Punjab Election 2022 Punjab CM to PM Modi Impartial enquiry needed into Kumar Vishwas allegations gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 18, 2022, 8:53 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Following the explosive claims made by poet and one of Aam Aadmi Party founding member Kumar Vishwas against Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi asked for an investigation into Kejriwal's alleged ties with separatists.

    Requesting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to order a probe, Channi stressed that people of Punjab have paid a heavy price while fighting separatism in the state. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Channi said as CM of Punjab, he requests PM Modi to order an 'impartial enquiry' in the matter of  Dr Kumar Vishwas' video. He also said, keeping politics aside, people of Punjab have paid a heavy price while fighting separatism. 

    It should be noted that the Punjab's additional chief electoral officer issued a contentious letter on Thursday prohibiting media outlets, political parties, and their representatives from publishing the "maliciously manufactured" Vishwas interview "in order to defame" Kejriwal and "promote hatred, ill will, and feelings of hostility against different religious groups and communities."

    In addition to his tweet, Channi published a letter in which the chief electoral office rescinded its contentious ruling.

    Kumar Vishwas made significant claims against Arvind Kejriwal earlier this week, ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections in 2022. He said that Kejriwal was willing to accept assistance from separatist forces in order to win Punjab Chief Minister in the 2017 Assembly elections. "One day, he informed me that he will either become the chief minister (of Punjab) or the first prime minister of an independent nation (Khalistan)," Vishwas said to the reporters.

    Also Read | 'Pre-planned vicious propaganda': AAP hits back at Kumar Vishwas

    Also Read | I will be the first PM of independent nation (Khalistan): Kejriwal once told Kumar Vishwas

    Also Read | PM Modi slams Congress, Gandhi 'parivar' over 'UP, Bihar ke Bhaiya' remark

    Last Updated Feb 18, 2022, 8:53 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka government order bans hijab in minority institutions

    Karnataka government order bans hijab in minority institutions

    Punjab Election 2022 Rahul Gandhi breaks silence on Amarinder Singh s removal from CM post gcw

    Rahul Gandhi breaks silence on Amarinder Singh's removal from CM post

    Remarks uncalled Indian sources on Singapore PM s Nehru s India statement gcw

    'Remarks uncalled': Indian sources on Singapore PM's 'Nehru's India' statement

    Delhi Police recover IED in suspicious bag during search in Old Seemapuri gcw

    Delhi Police recover IED in suspicious bag during search in Old Seemapuri

    Punjab Election 2022 pre planned vicious propaganda AAP hits back at Kumar Vishwas gcw

    'Pre-planned vicious propaganda': AAP hits back at Kumar Vishwas

    Recent Stories

    Kim Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye West again attacks her new love Pete Davidson RCB

    Kim Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye West again attacks her new love Pete Davidson

    Bestseller review: Shruti Haasan steals the show, Mithun Chakraborty brings his comic best to the table DRB

    Bestseller review: Shruti Haasan steals the show, Mithun Chakraborty brings his comic best to the table

    Bestseller actor Arjan Bajwa is a pilot too. Know these interesting facts about him? drb

    Bestseller actor Arjan Bajwa is a pilot too. Know these interesting facts about him?

    India vs West Indies/Windies, IND vs WI 2021-22, 2nd T20I preview: Team analysis, players to watch, head to head, probable, fantasy xi, live streaming-ayh

    IND vs WI 2021-22, 2nd T20I: Men in Blue eye series win, as Windies struggles to stay alive

    Exclusive Bestseller actor Arjan Bajwa talks about working with Mithun Chakraborty, Shruti Haasan drb

    Exclusive: Bestseller actor Arjan Bajwa talks about working with Mithun Chakraborty, Shruti Haasan

    Recent Videos

    Who is Sofia Jirau, first Victoria's Secret model with down syndrome drb

    Who is Sofia Jirau, first Victoria's Secret model with down syndrome?

    Video Icon
    Russian roulette may embolden China to provoke India: Experts

    Russian roulette may embolden China to provoke India: Experts

    Video Icon
    Punjab CM Channi blinks on UP ke bhaiya remark, explains why he said so-dnm

    Punjab CM Channi blinks on ‘UP ke bhaiya’ remark, explains why he said so

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC: OFC made a good come back, pushed to draw the match - Kino Garcia on CFC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: OFC made a good come back, pushed to draw the match - Kino Garcia on CFC draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs CFC: CFC boys showed great character - Syed Sabir Pasha on OFC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: CFC boys showed great character - Syed Sabir Pasha on OFC draw

    Video Icon