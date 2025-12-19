During his 5-day Germany visit, Rahul Gandhi met ex-Chancellor Olaf Scholz, visited the BMW museum praising the TVS bike, and addressed the Hertie School in Berlin. His trip has drawn criticism from BJP leaders.

Meets Olaf Scholz, Visits BMW Museum

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday had a lunch discussion with former Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz during his 5-day visit to Germany. Earlier, on Tuesday, LoP Rahul Gandhi visited the BMW World museum in Munich, Germany, where he marvelled at the feats of Indian engineering being displayed with the TVS 450 cc motorcycle, developed in partnership with the German automobile manufacturer. During the visit, he interacted with visitors while checking the display of various cars made by BMW.

"India needs to start producing; production is the key to success in any country. Our manufacturing is declining; it should actually be going up," Rahul Gandhi said during his visit.

In the video shared by the party, Gandhi said, "We went to the BMW factory -- fantastic experience --, and I was particularly excited to see that they have a 450 CC bike, the TVS, and I think that's going to do well. Good to see that the Indian flag is flying here."

Addresses Hertie School in Berlin

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi received a warm welcome from the IOC (Indian Overseas Congress) upon arrival at Berlin Airport during his 5-day visit to Germany. He addressed the Hertie School in Berlin, where he spoke on leadership, democracy, and global responsibility during the visit.

"Democracy is not merely a system of government--it is a constant process of engagement, responsibility, and accountability," Gandhi said, reflecting on leadership, democracy, and global responsibility in a rapidly changing world. Addressing an audience of students, scholars, and academics, Gandhi shared insights from his personal and political experiences.

BJP Criticises Overseas Trip

The 5-day visit was announced during the Winter Session of Parliament, prompting widespread criticism from BJP leaders. They allege that his frequent trips call into question his dedication to the Indian Congress. The visit to Germany is scheduled to continue until December 20 this month. (ANI)