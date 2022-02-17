'Pre-planned vicious propaganda': AAP hits back at Kumar Vishwas

AAP leader Raghav Chadha stated during a news conference that this lies will not draw away the people of Punjab. The people of Punjab understand that the dishonest forces are just out to destabilise an honest Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP, he remarked.

The Aam Admi Party has condemned former party leader Kumar Vishwas for his statements on Arvind Kejriwal, in which he claimed that the Delhi Chief Minister had separatist intentions and called it a "pre-planned vicious propaganda." AAP leader Raghav Chadha stated during a news conference that this lies will not draw the people of Punjab. The people of Punjab understand that the dishonest forces are just out to destabilise an honest Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP, he remarked.

Chadha slammed Vishwas for defaming and mocking Kejriwal and questioned why he hadn't made these claims public before. He questioned why Kumar had been a part of the party for so long when he knew, as claimed, that Arvind Kejriwal intended to be the first Prime Minister of an independent nation. "Vishwas' vicious, unsubstantiated, false, and inflammatory insinuations are not only obviously defamatory, but also redolent of fostering enmity, ill will, and animosity in society, particularly against the AAP," Chadha stated.

"This is a political plot. Kumar Vishwas released a bogus video of Arvind Kejriwal. Following that, both the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party had news conferences in which they accused Kejriwal of being a terrorist in the same lines. TV networks were urged to show the false footage and hold arguments during prime time," he explained.

He urged people not to believe 'false allegations'. "These parties are afraid that if an honest party like the AAP comes to power, their sources of illegitimate revenues would be shut down," he explained. "More similar misinformation will be released in the following 72 hours. I implore the public not to fall for these fabricated notions," Chadha stated.

In an interview, Kumar Vishwas, a founding member of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), stating that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal aspired to be "either the Punjab Chief Minister or the Prime Minister of Khalistan." According to the BJP, Kumar Vishwas was heard recounting his interaction with Arvind Kejriwal in the video. Vishwas, on the other hand, did not mention Kejriwal's name.

