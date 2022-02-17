  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi slams Congress, Gandhi 'parivar' over 'UP, Bihar ke Bhaiya' remark

    "There will be no such village here where our brothers and sisters from Uttar Pradesh or Bihar do not work hard," the Prime Minister said.

    Punjab Election 2022 PM Modi slams Congress over 'UP, Bihar ke Bhaiya' remark
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Abohar, First Published Feb 17, 2022, 1:17 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday slammed the Congress over Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's 'UP, Bihar ke Bhaiya' remark.

    Addressing an election rally in Abohar in Punjab, Prime Minister Modi said, "Congress has a history of creating discord among people from one region against another. The whole nation saw how a statement given by the Congress Chief Minister (Channi) here was applauded by the family in Delhi (Gandhi)."

    "Who are these people insulting with their statements? There will be no such village here where our brothers and sisters from Uttar Pradesh or Bihar do not work hard," the Prime Minister further said.

    Questioning the Congress, the Prime Minister said, "We (the country) have celebrated the birth anniversary of Sant Ravidas only yesterday. when were they born? In Uttar Pradesh, in Banaras. Will you also expel Sant Ravidas from Punjab? Where was Guru Gobind Singh born? In Patna Sahib, Bihar. Will you also expel Guru Gobind ji from Punjab?"

    "Punjab is a border state. There are always be evil eyes on this land from across the border. Therefore, the government that should be formed here should be committed to the 'Nation First' mindset, not one that has a wavering attitude," he added.

    More updates shortly

    Last Updated Feb 17, 2022, 1:24 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    In Punjab Manmohan Singh says BJP s nationalism same as British s divide and rule policy gcw

    In Punjab, Manmohan Singh says BJP's nationalism same as British's divide & rule policy

    Sena gets trolled after telling Punjab CM to stop mocking people of UP, Bihar

    Sena chides Punjab CM over 'UP ke Bhaiya' remark, spare us the 'gyaan', says Twitter

    Kushinagar tragedy: How did 13 people die at once? Entire incident explained - ADT

    Kushinagar tragedy: How did 13 people die at once? Entire incident explained

    13 pyres to be lit in Kushinagar after wedding turns into tragedy - ADT

    13 pyres to be lit in Kushinagar after wedding turns into tragedy

    India gets its first National Maritime Security Coordinator will report to NSA

    India gets its first National Maritime Security Coordinator, will report to NSA

    Recent Stories

    Ranji Trophy 2021-22: ICC U19 World Cup-winning captain Yash Dhull slams century on debut for Delhi vs Tamil Nadu; fans excited-ayh

    Ranji Trophy: U-19 World Cup-winning captain Yash Dhull slams century on debut; fans excited

    In Punjab Manmohan Singh says BJP s nationalism same as British s divide and rule policy gcw

    In Punjab, Manmohan Singh says BJP's nationalism same as British's divide & rule policy

    Developments in Afghanistan, causes wider ramifications in Central Asia: India at UN - ADT

    Developments in Afghanistan will have wider ramifications in Central Asia: India at UN

    Bappi Lahiri funeral Bhushan Kumar Shakti Kapoor Vidya Balan and others arrive for cremation drb

    Bappi Lahiri’s funeral: Bhushan Kumar, Shakti Kapoor, Vidya Balan and others arrive for cremation

    Is Urfi Javed in love? Is she dating Kunwarr? Read on RCB

    Is Urfi Javed in love? Is she dating Kunwarr? Read on

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs CFC Match Highlights (Game 93): Odisha FC, Chennaiyin FC share spoils-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 93): Odisha FC, Chennaiyin FC share spoils

    Video Icon
    Kushinagar tragedy: Villagers accuse health department of negligence; post-mortem conducted-dnm

    Kushinagar tragedy: 3 km in 90 min? Delay in ambulance caused more deaths, victims' kin allege

    Video Icon
    Ukraine crisis NATO Russia has imposed 'a new normal' on Europe

    NATO: Russia has imposed 'a new normal' on Europe

    Video Icon
    Congress agitated over Eshwarappa's 'saffron flag may replace national flag' remark, demand his sacking - ycb

    Congress agitated over Eshwarappa’s ‘saffron flag may replace national flag’ remark, demand his sacking

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine Crisis NATO says prepared for the worst

    Russia-Ukraine Crisis: NATO says 'we are prepared for the worst'

    Video Icon