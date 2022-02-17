PM Modi slams Congress, Gandhi 'parivar' over 'UP, Bihar ke Bhaiya' remark

"There will be no such village here where our brothers and sisters from Uttar Pradesh or Bihar do not work hard," the Prime Minister said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday slammed the Congress over Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's 'UP, Bihar ke Bhaiya' remark.

Addressing an election rally in Abohar in Punjab, Prime Minister Modi said, "Congress has a history of creating discord among people from one region against another. The whole nation saw how a statement given by the Congress Chief Minister (Channi) here was applauded by the family in Delhi (Gandhi)."

"Who are these people insulting with their statements? There will be no such village here where our brothers and sisters from Uttar Pradesh or Bihar do not work hard," the Prime Minister further said.

Questioning the Congress, the Prime Minister said, "We (the country) have celebrated the birth anniversary of Sant Ravidas only yesterday. when were they born? In Uttar Pradesh, in Banaras. Will you also expel Sant Ravidas from Punjab? Where was Guru Gobind Singh born? In Patna Sahib, Bihar. Will you also expel Guru Gobind ji from Punjab?"

"Punjab is a border state. There are always be evil eyes on this land from across the border. Therefore, the government that should be formed here should be committed to the 'Nation First' mindset, not one that has a wavering attitude," he added.

