Punjab DSP Satbir Singh Bains has been suspended over alleged force used on protesting sanitation workers in Barnala. The move follows the National Commission for Safai Karamcharis taking suo motu cognisance and directing a probe into the incident.

Punjab DSP Suspended Over Alleged Force

In a significant administrative action in connection with the alleged use of force against protesting sanitation workers in Barnala, the Punjab Government has suspended Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Satbir Singh Bains, as per the release.

NCSK Takes Suo Motu Cognisance

The move comes after National Commission for Safai Karamcharis (NCSK) Vice Chairperson Hardeep Singh Gill took suo motu cognisance of the incident and directed the Punjab Government to submit a factual report within seven days. In his communication to the Punjab Chief Secretary, Hardeep Singh Gill noted that media reports had raised serious allegations of police action against sanitation workers protesting in Barnala. He emphasised that safeguarding the rights, dignity, and security of Safai Karamcharis is a constitutional responsibility of the government and that any alleged violation of their rights must be examined with utmost seriousness. The Commission directed the Chief Secretary to ensure a fair and transparent inquiry, obtain a detailed report from the Director General of Police (DGP), and submit the findings to the Commission within the stipulated time. It also sought an examination of the role of the senior police officers concerned.

Commission Calls for Humane Approach, Strict Action

Gill stated that such issues should be resolved through dialogue and a humane approach rather than the use of force. He added that if any official is found guilty during the inquiry, strict action should be taken in accordance with the law. He further affirmed that the National Commission for Safai Karamcharis will closely monitor the matter to ensure accountability, transparency, and justice for the affected sanitation workers. (ANI)