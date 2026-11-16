Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw flagged off the new daily Kanpur Express, boosting connectivity between Uttar Pradesh and the NCR. Future infrastructure projects, including elevated tracks and bullet train corridors, were also highlighted.

New Kanpur Express Train Flagged Off to Enhance Connectivity in UP

New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and BJP MP Ramesh Awasthi flagged off the inaugural run of the new Kanpur Express on Monday. The train will operate between Kanpur Central and Anand Vihar Terminal, providing connectivity in both directions. Pramila Pandey, Mayor, Kanpur Nagar Nigam, and Devendra Singh Bhole, Member of Parliament, Akbarpur, along with other dignitaries and senior railway officials, were present on the occasion.

The new daily train service will strengthen rail connectivity between Uttar Pradesh and the National Capital Region (NCR), providing an additional travel option for passengers travelling between Kanpur and Delhi. Covering a distance of 428 km, the train will comprise 22 modern LHB coaches and connect several important towns and economic centres along its route. The train service will benefit passengers from Phaphund, serving the industrial areas of Auraiya, including NTPC Auraiya and GAIL Pata; Etawah, an important agricultural centre; and Tundla, providing connectivity to the Firozabad region, renowned for its glass industry. The train will further connect Hathras, known for its hing processing, brassware and agro-based industries, and Aligarh, an important centre for the lock industry and home to Aligarh Muslim University. It will also strengthen connectivity to Khurja, renowned for its ceramic and pottery industry. Further, the train service will connect Dadri, an important logistics and industrial hub, with Ghaziabad, one of the major industrial centres of the NCR, before reaching Anand Vihar Terminal, a major multimodal transport hub in Delhi.

The new train service will establish a direct rail link between Kanpur, one of Uttar Pradesh’s premier industrial, leather and educational hubs, and Anand Vihar Terminal in Delhi, a major multimodal transit gateway connecting passengers to various parts of the National Capital Region. This connectivity will facilitate convenient travel for business professionals, students, workers and other passengers travelling between the two important urban centres. Vaishnaw congratulated the people of Kanpur on the introduction of the new train service. He said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also extended his best wishes to the people of Kanpur for this new train service. Highlighting the upcoming railway infrastructure projects in the city, the Railway Minister said that the construction of a 16-kilometre elevated railway track between Anwarganj and Mandhana would provide a permanent solution to Kanpur’s decades-old problem of traffic congestion at railway crossings. He further informed that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) had been completed and the necessary approvals for the project had been obtained. Construction work is expected to commence shortly. On the proposed Bullet Train project, the Railway Minister said that the Bullet Train North Corridor would open a new chapter in Kanpur’s development. The proposed corridor will connect Delhi, Agra, Kanpur, Varanasi, Lucknow and Ayodhya, extending further to Patna, Siliguri and Guwahati. Once operational, the bullet train will reduce the travel time between Delhi and Kanpur to approximately 1 hour and 45 minutes. The journey between Lucknow and Kanpur will take around 27 minutes, while Kanpur and Prayagraj will be connected in approximately 1 hour and 15 minutes. He further highlighted that high-speed rail connectivity would strengthen Kanpur’s links with major cities and give a boost to regional and economic development. Speaking about the redevelopment of Kanpur Central Railway Station, Vaishnaw said that work is progressing at a rapid pace. He highlighted the ongoing redevelopment efforts and stated that several additional railway infrastructure development initiatives would be undertaken in Kanpur in the coming period. Addressing the gathering, Awasthi said that the resolve to restore Kanpur’s lost glory was now beginning to take shape on the ground. He said that the announcement of a Bullet Train halt at Kanpur had brought immense joy to the people of the city. He said the Railways has approved the long-pending demand of Kanpur residents for the construction of an elevated corridor on the Anwarganj-Mandhana railway section (2017-18). Awasthi expressed happiness over the redevelopment of Kanpur Central railway station and the introduction of a new train service named after Kanpur. (ANI)