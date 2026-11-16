Rahul Gandhi shared intimate reflections on his parents' deep bond and the profound impact of his father Rajiv Gandhi's assassination at the launch of Sonia Gandhi's memoir, describing how the tragedy forever reshaped their family life.

Rahul Gandhi Reflects On The Profound Bond Between His Parents

New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): Sharing emotional, deeply personal reflections about his family, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday spoke about the profound love shared between his parents, Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, and the immense grief that followed the former Prime Minister's tragic assassination. Speaking at the launch of Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi's memoir, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love', Rahul Gandhi recalled how the loss of Rajiv Gandhi reshaped his mother's life and personality forever.

"Suddenly, we saw our anchor (Indira Gandhi) get shot, and then we saw our biggest anchor (Rajiv Gandhi) get blown to pieces... I constantly have this argument with my mother. You have a perfect memory. She never forgets anything, except one thing. If you ask her, 'What happened when Papa died?' she has no memory of it. What you read in the book has been pieced together by my sister and her... This wonderful life, this wonderful love that they had, in one day, it disappeared," Rahul Gandhi said.

Explaining the emotional essence of the book's title, he noted, "It was a terrifying period for her because she knew it was going to happen. So, the book, Belonging—she belonged to my father, and my father belonged to her. Then my father disappeared, and she began another journey. A different mother. The fun-loving mother, the smiling mother, disappeared. A new mother came..."

Setting a warm tone for the evening, the Congress leader began his address by clarifying that he was under strict instructions to keep the event strictly non-political. "I have got very strict orders, which I'm going to follow. No politics. But as a son, or as children, I thought one of us should give a little flavour of my mother as well," he said.

Sharing heartwarming memories of his parents' deep affection, he recalled how unusual he thought other households were when he was a child. "I see Amarinder Singh Ji here... We saw them (Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi) argue, but we only saw them fight once. The coincidence of coincidences, my father was speaking to Amarinder Singh on the phone when it happened... That was the only time we ever saw them fight," he recounted.

"I've never seen this in another house. Every meal, there would be Papa, and on Papa's lap, there would be Mamma. I thought this was a normal thing, so I would go to my friend's house, and they wouldn't be sitting in each other's laps. I'd ask my friends, 'Guys, what is going on? Why is your mother not sitting on your father's lap?' At lunchtime, dinnertime, Mamma was sitting on Papa's lap," Rahul said, drawing smiles from the audience.

He also recounted a visit to Cambridge years later to trace his parents' famed romance. "There was quite a lot of mythology about my parents. One of the big stories was about their meeting at the Varsity Restaurant. Many years later, I happened to be in Cambridge, and I told my girlfriend, 'Let's go to the Varsity Restaurant.' I wanted to see where my parents had met... I sat down," he said. "They brought the menu, and I said, 'My parents met at this restaurant.' He just looked at me and said, 'Oh, them, I know them.' And I was like, 'What do you know about them?' He said, 'Oh, those two. I know exactly who you're talking about,'" Rahul shared, underscoring the enduring imprint of his parents' story. (ANI)