Sonia Gandhi's memoir reveals her initial hesitation to address Indira Gandhi as 'Maa' to preserve the term for her Italian mother. She shares how their bond evolved, influenced by Indira's personality and later role as a grandmother.

Sonia Gandhi Recalls Why She Never Called Indira Gandhi Maa Initially

New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Monday recalled why she never addressed former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi as 'Maa', saying that there was only one mother in her life, her Italian mother. Speaking on her memoir, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love', Sonia Gandhi shared how she initially avoided calling Indira Gandhi 'Maa' or 'Mummy', feeling that title belonged solely to her Italian mother.

"I was terrified of Mrs Gandhi Senior (former PM Indira Gandhi). I didn't quite know how to approach her or what to say. Also, because my husband and his brother Sanjay used to call her 'Maa', I was supposed to call her either Maa or Mummy. That was something I absolutely was not going to do. Because to me, there was only one Maa, and that was my mamma, my Italian mother, and I was not going to call her mother," she said.

Recounting how she gradually grew more comfortable over time, Sonia Gandhi noted that Indira Gandhi's occasional temper reminded her of her own father. "I used to go around trying to figure out a way to approach her indirectly without having to call her mother. Then, of course, slowly, as I got to know her, I could call her, but it took time. She was formidable. I was in awe of her and a little bit scared, too, because once in a while, she lost her temper, and that reminded me of my father. So I used to freeze. My husband and his brother Sanjay would quietly sit and wait until the storm was over. But that wasn't often," she said.

The CPP Chairperson added that Indira Gandhi underwent a complete transformation after the birth of her grandchildren, Rahul and Priyanka. "When Rahul and Priyanka were born, she completely changed. I think, like most grandmothers probably do, they become softer, and then you feel they are more understanding," Sonia Gandhi added.

On her memoir, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love', CPP Chairperson Sonia Gandhi said, "There were very difficult parts. My young days came very easily, and I remembered so many details which I had not thought about for years. But then, of course, there were moments like when my mother-in-law was killed and then when my husband was killed, which were very difficult. Since I was so shocked and stunned and pained about what had happened, I had also forgotten some things... There were very easy ones, like when I met my husband, when I first saw him. And then, of course, the birth of my children..."

"The reason (to write) is because so much is being said about my family, my mother-in-law, my husband, my son, my daughter, and myself. And most of what they say is quite unreal. It really has nothing to do with the way we are. My colleagues and my friends in politics probably must have experienced the same. Stories are woven around you, untruths are woven around you, and hurtful things are said which are nowhere near the truth. I thought this was a way of bringing out my feelings, what I know of my family and maybe people will be open to listening to my story too..." she said.

Sonia Gandhi launched the memoir in the presence of her children, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Several political leaders, including Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, attended the launch event. Former Vice President Hamid Ansari, former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Farooq Abdullah, Congress leader P Chidambaram and Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee were also present at the event. The memoir launch brought together political leaders from several parties, with Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other Congress leaders attending the occasion.