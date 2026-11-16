The Kerala Lottery Department has declared the results for the Bhagyathara BT-80 draw on Monday 16th November 2026. Anyone who bought a ticket in that draw can go and check their numbers to see if they've won one of the cash prizes.

The Kerala Lottery Department has declared the results for the Bhagyathara BT-80 draw on Monday 16th November 2026. Anyone who bought a ticket in that draw can go and check their numbers to see if they've won one of the cash prizes.

The Bhagyathara BT-80 draw was held at 3pm at Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram, under the aegis of the Kerala State Lotteries Department. The draw has a number of cash prizes for the participants with the first prize being Rs 1 crore.

The full Bhagyathara BT-80 result has the winning numbers in all the prize categories. We'd advise you to go through your ticket numbers very carefully against the result to see if you've actually won anything.

Also Read: Kerala Lottery Bhagyathara BT-80 Result Today, November 16: Rs 1 Crore Jackpot; Check Draw Time and Details

The winning numbers for each prize category are as follows. Ticket holders are reminded to check the numbers (including the series and ticket details) prior to making a claim.

Kerala Lottery Bhagyathara BT-80 Winning Numbers

1st Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000 – TBA

Consolation Prize: Rs 5,000 – All other series with TBA

2nd Prize: Rs 30,00,000 – TBA

3rd Prize: Rs 5,00,000 – TBA

4th Prize: Rs 5,000 – TBA

5th Prize: Rs 2,000 – TBA

6th Prize: Rs 1,000 – TBA

7th Prize: Rs 500 – TBA

8th Prize: Rs 200 – TBA

9th Prize: Rs 100 – TBA

6th Prize: Rs 1,000 – 0128, 0452, 0501, 1156, 1416, 1432, 1540, 1748, 1800, 3311, 3473, 3620, 4504, 4514, 5720, 5943, 6856, 7208, 7289, 7608, 7879, 8630, 8632, 9003, 9981

7th Prize: Rs 500 – 0011, 0078, 0104, 0295, 0315, 0333, 0431, 0442, 0467, 0599, 0739, 0906, 110

Winners must surrender their original tickets within the stipulated period and go through the verification process as prescribed by the Kerala State Lotteries Department. Prize claims may be made either through an authorised lottery agent or through the designated lottery offices, accompanied by the requisite ID documents.

Participants are advised to check the results published here against the official Kerala Lottery result notification before making a claim.

Also Read: Kerala Lottery Result Today 15/11/2026: Samrudhi SM-81 Winning Numbers Out, Check Rs 1 Crore Winner