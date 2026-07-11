AICC in-charge Bhupesh Baghel dismissed reports of resentment in Punjab Congress, assuring that grievances will be heard. The comments came after Sukhjinder Randhawa's 'compromised leaders' remark, seen as a jibe at state chief Raja Warring.

Amid continuing speculation over discontent within the Punjab Congress unit following recent organisational decisions ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, AICC general secretary in-charge of Punjab Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday asserted that there is "no resentment" among the party.

Gurdaspur MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said that while unity is pivotal for polls, there should be no "compromised leaders" within their ranks. These developments follow weeks of speculation about a rift after the Punjab Congress chief, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, retained his post while former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi was made Punjab Campaign Committee Chairperson. Randhawa's remarks were widely interpreted as being directed at Warring, who was quick to question such an interpretation, saying that his name has not been directly spoken. He said that Randhawa had not named anybody, so why are "fingers being pointed at him", emphasising that any dispute between them would be short-lived.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Baghel Downplays Discontent After Meeting

These remarks follow a meeting that was held at Congress MLA Rana Gurjit's residence and was chaired by Bhupesh Baghel, who has assured that all the grievances would be taken to the party's High Command. Following the meeting, Baghel was assertive that there will be no change in the decision of the party's top leadership. Baghel also addressed the 'compromised leader' remark, stating that it would be intolerable to have a compromised individual within their ranks while also warning that strict action would be taken against anyone who "crosses the limit" and shows indicipline towards the party.

He further said that no discussions were held regarding ticket distribution during the meeting. "Another important point is that the issues raised by our colleagues will be conveyed to the high command. There is no resentment. No discussions were held regarding tickets. I mentioned that on my own," he added. Dismissing speculation over a possible change in the Punjab Congress leadership, Baghel ruled out any discussion on replacing Warring as state Congress president. "No such talk took place," he said, adding, "All is well."

Randhawa Calls for 'Bold' Leadership

Randhawa struck a more assertive note than Baghel, calling for bold and decisive leadership within the party. "We had a productive dialogue, acknowledging that sometimes the party must reverse certain decisions. Our demand to the leadership present today is clear. We want a Congress government in Punjab, and we want to address issues like the law-and-order situation and corruption. To achieve this, we need unity within the party, but we also need leaders who speak boldly and decisively. We do not need compromised leaders," Randhawa said.

Warring, Channi Respond to Remarks

Later in the day, Warring defended his working relationship with Randhawa. "If he hasn't even taken my name, then why are fingers being pointed at me regarding his statement about a 'compromised' leader? I stayed with Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa for 4.5 to 5 years. If either of us had been compromised, we would not have remained together for such a long time. There should be no compromised leader in the party. The problem between us will only last for a couple of days," Warring said.

Reacting to the developments, former CM Charanjit Singh Channi was brief, stating, "He (Sukhjinder Randhawa) had said. It was decided. It was the leadership's decision." He had earlier declined to comment on the agenda of the meeting when asked by reporters, while Congress MLA Pargat Singh had said that any issues within the party would be resolved internally and would not be discussed publicly.

Leaders Strive for Unity

Meanwhile, Punjab Congress working president Raj Kumar Verka said that Baghel had heard out the grievances of party leaders. "AICC General Secretary In-Charge of Punjab, Bhupesh Baghel, listened to the grievances of party leaders and assured them that he would meet the party high command and put forward their views before it," Verka said.

Punjab Assembly LoP Partap Singh Bajwa described his own role in the process as that of a bridge-builder, saying he had worked to bring together leaders with differing viewpoints. "When Baghel Sahib came on the first day, I had promised him that, as a senior Congressman, I would try to act as a bridge, and we have succeeded in those meetings. We brought all the people together at one place, including those who had different viewpoints, and Baghel Sahib held detailed meetings with everyone," Bajwa told ANI.

"Baghel Sahib said that 70 per cent of the problems are localised and that justice would definitely be delivered to every person 100 per cent," Bajwa added. Congress leader Gurkirat Singh Kotli struck an optimistic note, asserting that the party would return to power in the state "under a collective leadership".

BJP Takes Swipe at Congress Infighting

As it happened, BJP leader Sunil Jakhar took a swipe at the ongoing discussions, stating that the Congress is only worried about the ranks, not about the actual issues of the state. Sunil Jakhar left Congress and joined the BJP in 2022, following which he has traded barbs with Randhawa. Jakhar said, "If the resentment is related to issues concerning Punjab, then they should direct it at Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann. The Congress is interested only in kusri (chair); it has no concern for the welfare of Punjab".

The day's developments come as the Congress continues its efforts to strengthen organisational unity in Punjab, with Baghel holding a series of consultations with senior leaders as the party gears up for the 2027 Assembly elections. (ANI)