Congress announces Ghanshyam Singh for the Datia Assembly by-election in Madhya Pradesh, a seat vacated by Rajendra Bharti's disqualification. BJP fields Ashutosh Tiwari, replacing Narottam Mishra, whose supporters protested the decision.

The Congress on Saturday announced Ghanshyam Singh as its candidate for the upcoming by-election to the Datia Assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh.

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According to a press release issued by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Seceratary KC Venugopal, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge approved the candidature of Ghanshyam Singh for the bypoll to the 22-Datia Assembly constituency.

The Datia seat became vacant due to the disqualification of Rajendra Bharti on April 2, 2026. The notification cited that the disqualification was under the provisions of Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and Article 191(1)(e) of the Constitution of India.

BJP fields new face, sparks protests

Meanwhile, BJP has announced Ashutosh Tiwari as its candidate for the Datia Assembly by-election, replacing former Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra, who had lost the seat in the 2023 Assembly elections.

Earlier in the day, eight police personnel were injured and traffic across four districts was severely disrupted after supporters of Mishra blocked National Highway-44 for nearly 11 hours and clashed with police during protests over the BJP denying him a ticket for the upcoming Datia Assembly bypoll.

Narottam Mishra to support party's choice

Mishra said he would work to convince party workers, attend the nomination of the BJP candidate from Datia, and follow whatever responsibility the party assigns him.

Speaking to the reporters here, Mishra said, "We will convince the workers. These are our workers, our own people. Everyone will agree. I have no resentment with anyone. Who's saying to change it (party)? I didn't say anything. I'll do whatever the party says. I have no resentment with anyone. I will attend his (Dantia candidate) nomination. I will discuss it with everyone. I am not angry with anyone."

Mishra said that he would fully support the BJP's candidate and campaign if asked by the party.

Bypoll schedule announced

On July 2, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule for bypolls to three Assembly Constituencies in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat, which includes the high-profile seats of Bankipur, Datia, and Manjalpur. The scrutiny of the nomination papers will take place on July 14, while candidates wishing to withdraw their names from the contest can do so by July 16. The commission stated that the voting will take place on July 30, from 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM, and the entire election process is mandated to be completed by August 4, 2026, while the counting of votes is slated for August 3 (Monday). (ANI)