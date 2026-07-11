Manipur CM Khemchand Yumnam condemned fresh violence in Imphal West after an arson incident, calling it an attempt by 'vested interests' to derail peace. Two individuals have been arrested in connection with the incident near Leimakhong.

CM Condemns Violence, Blames 'Vested Interests'

Manipur Chief Minister Khemchand Yumnam strongly condemned the violence after tensions flared in Imphal West district as clashes broke out between two groups following an arson incident near the Leimakhong Military Station and Kanto Sabal village. The CM said that the incident appears to be a deliberate attempt by "vested interests" to derail the ongoing peace process in the state.

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CM Yumnam confirmed that two individuals have been arrested in connection with the arson. "I strongly condemn the arson incident at Kanto Sabal village, Imphal West. Swift action has been taken, with two accused arrested for their alleged involvement in the arson and mob violence. State Police and CAPF have been deployed, and all security forces have been directed to prevent any recurrence," the Chief Minister posted on X. He further added, "This incident, after a prolonged period of peace, appears to be an attempt by vested interests to disrupt the ongoing peace process. I urge everyone to remain calm, avoid rumours, and cooperate with the authorities."

Police Disperse Mob, Register Case

The Manipur Police, in a statement released on X, reported that a mob of approximately 600 individuals attempted to advance towards Kanto Sabal earlier today. "The Security Forces intervened promptly and prevented a potential communal clash. An attempt by miscreants to set fire to abandoned houses was also swiftly contained, ensuring no loss of life. A case has been registered in this regard and further action is ongoing," the police statement read.

Clashes erupted between two groups after four houses were set on fire near the Leimakhong Military Station. Security forces are currently present at the scene to maintain law and order. "A case has been registered regarding the torching of houses near Leimakhong, and an investigation is underway," the police said. (ANI)